Israel Mtseke-Zulu has been making headlines all through the week after his right leg was amputated due to gangrene

The actor had to leave his work commitments behind because he was dependant on a wheelchair to move around

Israel has come out and said that he is not in the space to talk about his procedure as the matter is still rather sensitive

Former Gomora star Israel Masteke-Zulu has broken his silence about the surgery he had two weeks ago. The media personality underwent a leg amputation due to his worsening gangrene. Israel had addressed the rumour to nip it in the bud.

Just yesterday, ZAlebs reported that Israel's right leg had been amputated. Fans sent concerned messages to the media personality and wish him well on his road to recovery. The actor has finally spoken up about his condition with Daily Sun.

"I'm not ready to talk about it, I don't want to lie," he told the publication.

"I don't know who gave the people who wrote the story about me the right to. And I know that you guys work in newspapers and you write about famous people and write what you want, but I wasn't willing to speak about it and I'm still not willing to speak about it."

It has only been a month since Israel Matseke-Zulu shared that he would be leaving Gomora due to health issues. The celeb's exit from the show was met with much sadness from fans but was a necessary move to help him focus on his health issues.

Briefly News reported that Israel Matseke-Zulu's condition has reportedly escalated. The actor recently shared that he had been battling with gangrene in one of his lower limbs, which left him semi-crippled. Just as peeps were focused on wishing him well, the actor has been said to have lost a leg.

Israel is said to be at home recovering from a major surgery he had two weeks ago at a Sandton hospital. ZAlebs reports that the media personality allegedly had to undergo amputation to remove the leg that was heavily affected by the gangrene.

Just last month, Zulu announced his exit from the fan favourite drama series, Gomora. The actor told fans that playing Don was becoming a rather impossible task as he was reliant on a wheelchair to move around when the gangrene pains would flare-up.

