Via Orlanda hitmaker Dr Malinga was involved in a nearly fatal car accident a few days ago while driving to Soshanguve after attending a gig

The musician was on his way to help out a friend in need when a car came out of nowhere and left him spinning out of control

Malinga took to social media to reassure his concerned followers that he was alive and well after the traumatic incident

Dr Malinga is grateful to be alive after surviving a traumatic car accident just a few days ago. The hitmaker was on his way to attend to a crisis after performing at a gig in Motetema when his car was hit, leaving three people injured.

TimesLIVE reports that Dr Malinga nearly died on the anniversary of his sisters passing. The media personality is lucky to be alive after a terrifying car crash. Malinga shared footage from the scene with his followers on social media just moments after impact. Narrating the accident, he said:

"Hey guys, I nearly died. I was driving from Motetema and then going to my resort in Soshanguvhe. I was driving from Motswako Lounge because I was performing there."

"Some guy entered from nowhere. I tried to hold my brakes but just like that accident. My car spun but I'm still alive."

The celeb later took to Twitter to reassure all of his worried fans that he was doing well and recovering at home.

This was the first time Dr Malinga was ever involved in such a traumatic accident and he praised the Lord for seeing him out of it alive. Three people were injured in the other vehicle and he was left with slight pain in the knees.

@NtatoNtaro commented:

"Thank God you are Alive. We can't afford to lose another public figure. God has blessed you."

@ThabangKhaile2 said:

"By God's grace and protection you are protected as ur ancestors continue to intercession for you to God... amen."

