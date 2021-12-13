Not long ago, Israel Matseke-Zulu shared that the reason he was leaving Gomora was because of his struggles with a disease called gangrene in his leg

Fans have been super concerned about Israel's well-being and it did not take long for trolls to get a death hoax circulating around social media

Just as his followers sighed with relief, reports are now saying that the actor's condition worsened, resulting in a necessary amputation

Israel Matseke-Zulu's condition has reportedly escalated. The actor recently shared that he had been battling with gangrene in one of his lower limbs, which left him semi-crippled. Just as peeps were focused on wishing him well, the actor has been said to have lost a leg.

Israel Matseke-Zulu has been reported to have lost his leg to gangrene. Image: @israelmatsekezulu

Israel is said to be at home recovering from a major surgery he had two weeks ago at a Sandton hospital. ZAlebs reports that the media personality allegedly had to undergo amputation to remove the leg that was heavily affected by the gangrene.

Just last month, Zulu announced his exit from the fan favourite drama series, Gomora. The actor told fans that playing Don was becoming a rather impossible task as he was reliant on a wheelchair to move around when the gangrene pains would flare up.

Sunday World reports that since Israel was written out of Gomora with the intention to help him focus on his health, the actor has been rumoured to be returning to the show as early as next year once he has fully recovered.

Israel Matseke Zulu reiterates that he's not dead following online hoax

Briefly News reported that Israel Matseke-Zulu is not dead. The former Gomora actor has issued a statement following rumours of his passing on social media.

The star's PR team dropped the statement after some peeps took to social media to share their condolences to his family and friends. Israel "laughed off" the rumours, according to the statement.

The death hoax started flying around after Israel Matseke Zulu announced that he has decided to leave Gomora because of his ill health. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the statement on Twitter recently.

