The KwaZulu-Natal government rectified an error related to the damage caused by the recent floods in the province

Taking to social media, the provincial government initially said the damage to Prasa cost about R940 million

South Africans on social media were having it and called Government out for the error related to the repairs

DURBAN - The Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal noted an error in the estimated cost of the damage from the flood and value the repair costs to be about R17 billion. Premier Sihle Zikalala and other members of the government were speaking during a briefing to address the KZN floods on Sunday, 24 April.

Initially, Zikalala said the cost to repair damage to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) infrastructure was estimated at R940 million, however, the long-term rehabilitation of the area would be over R1.68 billion.

The KwaZulu-Natal government rectified an error relating to the damage to Prasa caused by the recent floods. Image: Darren Stewart & Michele Spatari/Getty

The damage caused to Prasa infrastructure requires the most funds. The provincial government took to social media to clear up the air about the error and on a Twitter post said:

“The overall total estimate of the flood damage at this stage is approximately R17 billion. It must be stressed that the assessments are still a work in progress. The error is deeply regretted.”

Later, the KZN government said the resumption of Prasa services is estimated to be R955 million.

Eagle-eyed South Africans were quick to note transgressions in the government’s social media posts and shared a picture of the initial financial implications of the damage in KZN.

Social media users rip into Government following error

“They are still going to pocket 95% of that 17 billion, just watch wena.”

“Even this R17 billion is too much. We need receipts and spreadsheets as to how they got to this amount.”

“Sad part is, had we kept quiet about that ridiculous amount you would’ve probably not changed it to R17 billion. Y’all were all going to be billionaires.”

“Bloody sekebenga.”

KZN floods: Government officials say R184m is needed to repair 84 healthcare facilities across the province

Briefly News also reported the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal have caused damage to 84 healthcare facilities, which will cost an estimated R184 million to repair, according to local government. Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and his deputy, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, visited the affected areas where they accessed the damage caused.

Department officials began their examinations at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, where there is a water shortage. More than 440 people were pronounced dead in the province and President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster. Several water tankers were delivered to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

