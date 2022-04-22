The South African Social Security Agency is not considering any new R350 grant applications, according to Paseka Letsatsi

The SASSA spokesperson explains that new applications can only be looked at after the Covid19 regulations have been finalised

The current coronavirus protocols were governed by the Disaster Management Act and are in the process of being moved under the Social Assistance Act

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who are currently waiting for a response on the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant might have to wait a little longer than normal to find out if they are approved.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says the department will not be reviewing new SRD applications at the moment.

Letsatsi says new applications will be processed after the amendment of the Covid19 regulations. The grant was first introduced in 2020 under the Disaster Management Act to help South Africans who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

SASSA says it will not be reviewing new R350 SRD grant applications at the moment. Image: @sajobsonline

Source: Facebook

The grant has now been given an extension until March 2023 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, according to TimesLIVE. However, the government has now decided to stop using the Disaster Management Act through the National State of Disaster to implement Covid19 regulations.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Letsatsi explains the new applications can only be processed after the regulations are moved from the Disaster Management Act to the Social Assistance Act. Speaking in a radio interview on SAFm, Letstati assured current recipients of the SRD grant that their payments will not be affected by this change.

He added that people do not need to panic because they do not intend to leave anyone behind.

Sassa inundated with 2 000 social relief grant applicants per minute

Briefly News previously reported that When the application platform for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant went online it was inundated with applications from South Africans.

The Head of Communication at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), Paseka Letsatsi, said that at one point it was estimated that the system was processing 2 000 applications per minute.

SABC reported that R26.7 billion had been earmarked by the government for the grants and that Sassa is looking at alternative ways for citizens to access the grant. eNCA reported that Sassa is partnering with banks and retailers to facilitate pay points for people that are more accessible.

Source: Briefly News