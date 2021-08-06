Sassa Inundated With 2 000 Social Relief Grant Applicants per Minute

Hundreds of thousands of South Africans applied for social relief grants when platforms went online

At one point the system was processing 2 000 applications per minute as people rushed to apply

Sassa is exploring other avenues South Africans can use to apply for the grant

When the application platform for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant went online it was inundated with applications from South Africans.

The Head of Communication at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), Paseka Letsatsi, said that at one point it was estimated that the system was processing 2 000 applications per minute.

Sassa was flooded with applications for the Social Relief of Distress grant. Photo credit: @Oupa Lekgowe, @sajobsonline

SABC reported that R26.7 billion had been earmarked by the government for the grants and that Sassa is looking at alternative ways for citizens to access the grant.

Sassa partnering with retailers and banks

eNCA reported that Sassa is partnering with banks and retailers to facilitate pay points for people that are more accessible.

The payments are expected to be made to applicants in the last week of August.

Unemployed woman uses SASSA grant to feed underprivileged kids

Courtney Shervonne Jacobs is a selfless woman who decided to feed underprivileged children and community members. The unemployed woman is using her SASSA grant to ensure people have something to eat.

Jacobs and her husband are both not working due to the raging Covid-19 and they have three children. According to information at Briefly News’ disposal, the couple knows how it feels to have nothing for their kids to eat. Together with her mother, Jacobs launched the feeding programme with 10 kids and they now feed almost 40 kids as well as 20 adults with small donations that they receive.

At the same time, they are in the process of trying to register as a non-profit organisation and Briefly News brings this inspirational story.

This is how you can reapply for the R350 social grant

South Africans who have not yet received their approved Social Relief of Distress Grant should do so before the end of the month, 31 August, according to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

In an interview with SABC News, Zulu stated that over 500 000 social grants had not been collected at the South Africa Post Offices across the country.

Zulu also stated that South Africans needed to reapply for the grant despite having been approved for the previous grant.

Source: Briefly.co.za