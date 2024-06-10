Due to choppy waves throughout last week resulted in two unusual objects to wash ashore on beaches

Over the past week, rough sea conditions have caused unusual objects to wash ashore on beaches. Two extremely poisonous sea snakes that washed up on the shores of Plettenberg Bay were among them.

Highly venomous sea snake stranded on WC beaches

According to The South African, two yellow-bellied sea snakes, which are primarily found in tropical regions worldwide, were washed ashore on the shores of Plettenberg Bay on the Garden Route of the Western Cape.

The publication further stated that experts advised against approaching these snakes up close. Although bites are rare, they can inject an extremely poisonous and potentially fatal neurotoxin.

Marine ranger weighs in on the situation

Chanel Hauvette, senior field marine ranger for CapeNature, says that local snake experts have successfully rescued the two snakes since then.

According to the Knysna-Plett Herald, they are stabilising the snakes and fostering their recovery in a nearby aquarium.

“Once sea conditions have improved and the snakes are in good condition to be released, we will take them out to sea where conditions are favourable and release them back into the wild," said Chanel Hauvette, who told the publication.

