A snake catcher from the south coast of Durban got a call to catch a green mamba that had found its way into a bird cage

Sarel van der Merwe captured the snake which had eaten a man’s finch and was called a second time on the same day to catch another green mamba at the same house

The second snake ate two more birds and was captured by Sarel before he had to leave for a black mamba rescue

Sarel van der Merwe made a goosebumps raising rescue when he caught two green mambas and one black mamba recently.

A snake catcher rescued two green m and one black mamba in one day. Image: Sarel van der Merwe / Facebook

Source: Facebook

The independent snake catcher, as he refers to himself, received a call from a man named Kevin Ryan in Uvongo about a green mamba his bird cage and had eaten his finch.

Later that day he got another call from the same man about yet another green mamba that was slightly bigger than the first one in the very same bird cage and another two finches were gone.

“I had to catch it quickly because I had a call for a black mamba on their stoep that went into a sealed drain and the lady was brave enough to close the drain with a block in Mvutshini (inland from Margate) This time I had a friend Marco with me to take the photos,” said Sarel on a Facebook post.

Speaking to IOL, Kevin Ryan said he lost three of his four birds. Two were breeding pairs.

“I had them for about three years. Only one left,” he said.

He said he had been on the property for three years and had many snakes, but mostly non-venomous.

“These mambas, however, were making me very wary,” Ryan said.

Online users reacted to the post:

Warren Keith Dick commented:

“Man what are the chances of having two Green Mambas in the same cage on the same day.”

Gene Cogill replied:

“Thanks Sarel well done, take care.”

Radha Ramauthar reacted:

“Keep up the good work!”

Thelma Bruce Begley said:

“Wow, busy day...what is the odds of having 2 green mambas on the same property...…unreal. well done.”

Cynthia V Rensburg commented:

“Great job. Lots of snakes coming out now with this heat.”

Dale Brice reacted:

“Those birds must've been terrified!! Well done!”

Mary Ramdharie replied:

“Wow! Amazing! Well done very brave Sarel take care god bless you.”

Alastair Austin said:

“I commend you Sarel for your dedication and bravery, in removing dangerous snakes. Job we'll done.”

