A father Musa Strachan Zanempi shared a sweet post detailing his and his daughter’s recent holiday outing

In the Facebook post, he shared how a fisherman offered his daughter the chance to reel in a fish while sitting on a river bank

Musa expressed how grateful he was for the thoughtful gesture which gave him and his daughter a lot of hope

A father, Musa Strachan Zanempi recently posted on Facebook about his holiday experience where he met a kind Eastern Cape fisherman who afforded his daughter the special experience of reeling in a fish.

“We were sitting on the bank of the river and saw a man on a canoe catch something. It was when I took to my daughter, who a few days joined my brother in law and father in law, fishing up the river. The gentleman rowed towards us and asked if my daughter would like to reel it in.

“This is where my heart melted and I was full of joy. This gentleman did something so profound by just a small gesture and hope he realised it really made our holiday a little more special,” shared Musa.

Musa expressed his gratitude to the fisherman who served as reminder that there are still good people out there.

He went on to detail how he had experienced the toughest two years in the world and seen so much negativity.

“I don't know your name sir but I hope you have an excellent 2022. And to all the good kind people that we saw along the way on the beach and river chatting to my daughter and family. Kenton is really special,” he said.

Online users reacted with heartwarming comments on the Kenton Awesomeness Facebook post:

Rusty Ikin commented:

“You are an officer and a gentleman. Give that man a Bell's.”

Lientjie Nel replied:

“That's awesome.”

Adrian Thomas wrote:

“What a stunning beautiful story. So inspiring to read positive posts. We need more people like this. As for your daughter, I'm sure this is a memory that will keep her smiling for years!!”

Graham Johnson reacted:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Bessie McLean Mears said:

“Wow! That's awesome!”

Talitha Bekker wrote:

“Love this, there is still good out there!”

Lee Ann Manthe said:

“So so nice to hear nice things and positive as I always say life is short it's been a tough time yes but we must still try stay positive and be friendly and enjoy ourselves.”

