Bafana Bafana defender Terrence Mashego sealed a season-long loan move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Stellenbosch FC

The 30-year-old cited a key reason behind the switch to the Western Cape club from the CAF Champions League champions

Mashego joined several high-profile signings at Stellenbosch FC, including former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou

Bafana Bafana full-back Terrence Mashego has completed a season-long loan move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Stellenbosch FC, with the 30-year-old openly targeting a return to the form that once made him one of South Africa's most reliable defenders.

Terrence Mashego alongside Bafana Bafana teammates celebrate after South Africa won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group E football match against Namibia. Photo: Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

Mashego joined Sundowns in 2022 and played a role in three consecutive Betway Premiership title wins, but found himself falling down the selection order at the Tshwane club. A loan stint at Durban City last season preceded this latest move, making it his second straight temporary departure from Chloorkop.

Mashego backs coastal shift to revive form

Mashego told the Stellenbosch FC media team that returning to the Western Cape felt like the right decision, adding that his success in coastal regions gave him confidence about the move.

He said he believes the coast brings out the best in him, having enjoyed some of the finest moments of his career in Cape Town. According to the defender, the province's passionate football supporters make the opportunity even more exciting.

Mashego explained that he is determined to continue where he left off by earning regular playing time and contributing to Stellenbosch's success. He added that he is eager to wear the club's colours with pride, battle alongside his teammates, and reward the supporters with strong performances that they can celebrate.

Before joining Mamelodi Sundowns, Mashego established himself as one of South Africa's top left-backs during an impressive spell at Cape Town City. His successful years in the Western Cape created a strong bond with the region, and he is now looking forward to reconnecting with its football community.

Mashego reunited with coach Gavin Hunt

Coach Gavin Hunt's arrival at Stellenbosch has also reunited Mashego with a familiar mentor. The experienced coach previously worked with the defender during his loan stint at Durban City last season, and Mashego believes Hunt's presence will strengthen the team's ambitions.

Speaking after completing his move, Mashego expressed his excitement about joining the Cape Winelands outfit.

"I'm thrilled to become a Stellenbosch FC player," he said.

"This is a well-run club with a strong football culture, and it has consistently developed quality players over the years. The current squad is equally impressive, with a healthy balance of exciting young talent and experienced campaigners. I believe we have everything needed to challenge this season, and our goal is to be as competitive as possible."

Mashego is one of several arrivals strengthening the Cape Winelands club ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou and ex-Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Lebitso have also signed, while Sinoxolo Kwayiba joined from Chippa United and former Richards Bay captain Tlakusani Mthethwa has signed a long-term contract.

Sundowns face setback in pursuit of Nigerian striker

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns have been dealt a transfer blow in their pursuit to sign a Nigerian top striker this summer.

It is reported that the Nigerian striker club are refusing to sell the player to the CAF Champions League champions.

Source: Briefly News