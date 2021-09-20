Clashes between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) members broke out at registration centres at Kwa-Dambuza and Willowfontein townships in Pietermaritzburg

The incidents happened during an Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) voter mobilisation drive facilitated by EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday

South Africans took to social media to share their displeasure and to direct sharp criticism towards the ANC over its unruly conduct

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ugly scenes broke out at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s registration centres at Kwa-Dambuza and Willowfontein townships in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The clashes reportedly happened between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) members during a voter mobilisation drive by the former's leader, Julius Malema.

Ugly scenes reportedly broke out between ANC and EFF at Kwa-Dambuza and Willowfontein townships in Pietermaritzburg during the former's mobilisation. Image: @danielmarven, @Julius_S_Malema/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Malema reacted by saying the elections cannot be free and fair when the governing party is blocking other parties from registering voters.

According to a SABC News report, ANC members were allegedly seen blocking the former ANC Youth League leader from entering the registration station in Kwa-Dambuza.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Malema met even stronger resistance at Willowfontein's Thandokuhle registration station, where the gates were reportedly locked, IOL reported.

Malema vows to lodge complaint with IEC

It was here that EFF members formed a human shield to protect Malema before escorting him to the voting station to oversee the voter registration process.

Briefly News understands that the conduct was later denounced by both Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We are going to complain with the IEC. I have seen [an official] of the IEC filming the whole incident," Malema noted, calling for the ruling party's disqualification from electioneering in the Kwa-Dambuza.

"We are going to complain [because] this is unacceptable. The ANC must be disqualified, particularly in this ward, for conducting themselves in the manner they did,” said Malema, accusing the ruling party of intolerance.

Strong backlash on social media

South Africans took to social media to share strong views following the development. Briefly News went down the comments to bring readers the reactions.

@BonArmy3 said:

"You will never put the facts right forever and we know why, ANC was hostile, prevented and provoked EFF leaders from visiting voting stations to monitor IEC registration progress."

@Phasha_CM added:

"Y’all evil ANC propaganda thugs are still calling it a clash shielding ANC hooligans. Looks like when 1 Hlaudi is defeated another one comes in."

@Harris16922519 wrote:

"Politics is a dirty game, many people lost their lives for no just cause."

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party has candidates who can lead successful municipalities

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that the EFF have declared they will run for positions at all district and metropolitan municipalities across the country in the upcoming local government elections.

Malema said the party would be campaigning on the ground for the elections despite the limitation of political gatherings put into place by lockdown regulations, according to a report by EWN.

Malema says the nominated EFF candidates for local government elections have the experience to lead municipalities and make them successful.

"We think we have amassed the necessary experience, and we've got men and women who are now capable enough to lead successful municipalities,” Malema said.

Source: Briefly.co.za