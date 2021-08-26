According to Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters party has men and women with the necessary capabilities to run successful local governments

Malema says the party will be running for municipal positions in all municipalities across the country

The leader of the Red Berets says the EFF will be campaigning on the ground despite lockdown restrictions

JOHANNESBURG - In the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October, the Economic Freedom Fighters says the party will run for positions at all district and metropolitan municipalities across the country.

Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, says the party would be campaigning on the ground for the elections despite the limitation of political gatherings put into place by lockdown regulations, according to a report by EWN.

EFF leader Julius Malema is confident that party leaders have what it takes to run successful municipalities. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Malema says the nominated EFF candidates for local government elections have the experience to lead municipalities and make them successful.

"We think we have amassed the necessary experience, and we've got men and women who are now capable enough to lead successful municipalities,” Malema said.

Malema stated in these coming elections, the EFF would be initiating coalition government negotiations, however, such engagements will be assessed on individual merit, according to a report by IOL.

“This time around, we are going into coalition government as ourselves, as the EFF," said Malema.

The party has confirmed that their election manifesto will be published on 26 September and that the manifesto was compiled after consultations with EFF party members from various branches.

EFF leader Julius Malema slams President Cyril Ramaphosa and IEC in recent media briefing

Briefly News previously reported that the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema held a media briefing on Wednesday 25 August to address a number of issues.

Malema accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of missing in action in wake of rumours circulating of a second wave of violent protests being planned in South Africa, according to News24.

Malema argued that the deployment of the South African National Defence Force in areas identified as hotspots was not enough effort to curb unrest. He stated that government officials should be doing more that businesses and South Africans are kept safe.

Malema went on to say that soldiers are not equipped to handle political issues. Malema stated that leadership was needed to deal with issues currently plaguing the country.

