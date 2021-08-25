Commander in chief of the Red Berets Julius Malema addressed the media on Wednesday 25 August

The EFF leader has stressed that President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership is lacking in a time South Africa faces possible unrest yet again

Malema also had words for the Independent Electoral Commission for their handling of the candidate registration deadline

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema held a media briefing on Wednesday 25 August to address a number of issues.

Malema accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of missing in action in wake of rumours circulating of a second wave of violent protests being planned in South Africa, according to News24.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for lack of leadership. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Malema argued that the deployment of the South African National Defence Force in areas identified as hotspots was not enough effort to curb unrest. He stated that government officials should be doing more that businesses and South Africans are kept safe.

Malema went on to say that soldiers are not equipped to handle political issues. Malema stated that leadership was needed to deal with issues currently plaguing the country.

"I'm of the view that the absence of leadership is the one that fuels this uncertainty that we wake up to all the time," he said.

Malema further stated that factional political issues were at the core of the problems that have led to the unrest.

Malema says the IEC lacks transparency

Malema has called out the Independent Electoral Commission for lacking transparency in the registration process of candidates for the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for October, reports SABC News.

His criticism comes after the IEC extended the deadline for political parties to submit their candidate lists from 5pm to 9pm on Monday 23 August. The IEC indicated that various political parties asked for more time to finalise which candidates would stand for them on the ballot.

Malema stated that this decision by the IEC was a clear indication that the IEC was biased. Malema added that the IEC should have named the political parties that requested an extension instead of saying that several political parties requested an extension.

"The IEC should have been transparent from the beginning and said the following parties have requested that we postpone the time from 5 o’clock to 9 o’clock and we have adhered to that,” said Malema.

Julius Malema Vs SANDF: EFF leader says he's "not scared of rubbish"

Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema shared a post on Twitter where he allegedly received a message from a SANDF member claiming that soldiers are starving.

Malema took a screenshot of the message and posted it on his official account. The above prompted a response from the South African National Defence Force. The SANDF immediately denied the accusation that soldiers are starving; referring to the claim as 'outright disingenuous'.

The SANDF explained that there were prior issues with ration packs and meal allowances but that this had received immediate attention and was ultimately resolved.

South Africans rushed to the replies section of both Malema and the SANDF to share their thoughts on the matter.

Source: Briefly.co.za