Julius Malema Vs SANDF: EFF Leader Says He's "Not Scared of Rubbish"

Economic Freedom Fighters' leader Julius Malema shared a tweet recently about the SANDF not receiving meals

The SANDF responded to Malema stating that his claims were 'disingenuous' and that had been issues with payments and ration packs but soldiers were not starving

Malema responded to the SANDF saying that it was 'rubbish' and proceeded to tell the SANDF to 'try' him, referring to them as 'fools'

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema shared a post on Twitter where he allegedly received a message from a SANDF member claiming that soldiers are starving. Malema took a screenshot of the message and posted it on his official account.

The above prompted a response from the South African National Defence Force. The SANDF immediately denied the accusation that soldiers are starving; referring to the claim as 'outright disingenuous'.

SANDF has snapped back at a post on social media by EFF leader Julius Malema claiming that soldiers are starving. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images and MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at Malema's tweet below:

The SANDF explained that there were prior issues with ration packs and meal allowances but that this had received immediate attention and was ultimately resolved.

South Africans rushed to the replies section of both Malema and the SANDF to share their thoughts on the matter.

Malema responded to the SANDF as well, take a look at his post below:

Below are some of the comments left under Malema's post:

@StiloMa77932773 shared:

"Firstly, there is nothing in this SMS which suggests the withdrawal of any soldier let alone the army. Secondly, anyone could have sent this SMS, how sure are you that it's a soldier and not a primary school kid with a phone and some airtime?"

@nhlalisuthi0206 asked:

"What's your intention in spreading this message? Sowing division, confusion, chaos etc because you enjoy seeing division and disorder in our country?"

Below are some of the responses left under the SANDF's post:

@mondlanaj wrote:

"This Media Statement is problematic, it's sounds confirming and dismissive at the same time. With it, one can for sure confirm all is not well."

