Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has given the National Prosecuting Body (NPA) three months to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa for his complicity in the Marikana massacre.

Malema says if the NPA fails to prosecute Ramaphosa in the time frame stipulated, his political organisation will take the NPA to the high court, according to News24.

EFF's Julius Malema wants the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Marikana Massacre within three months.

Malema highlighted that in 2015 his party opened criminal cases against former Minister of Police Nathi Mthethwa, Ramaphosa as well as South Africa Police Services bosses, however, the NPA has not yet prosecuted either one of them.

Malema was addressing people virtually during the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's (AMCU) commemoration of the Marikana massacre.

Malema added that his party would now write to the NPA to request a "non-prosecuting letter" that would allow his party to bring a private prosecution against Ramaphosa, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Malema stated that since the party opened criminal proceedings against Ramaphosa, the police are yet to contact him for a follow on the case and he found it unsettling that it has been nine years since the Marikana Massacre.

Marikana Massacre: Associations call for justice for families and survivors 9 years later

Briefly News reported that two letters have reportedly been written by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The letters revolve around requesting the president to speed up the process to compensate the families and victims of the Marikana tragedy.

Reports say that no reply has yet been received. The news comes as the ninth anniversary of the Marikana tragedy is marked. A total of 34 miners were killed in a hail of bullets fired by the South African Police Service, a number of other mine workers were injured.

Amnesty International South Africa (AISA) revealed that it believes it is unacceptable that there has been no compensation or any form of redress that had been put forward by the Government over the Marikana tragedy.

Source: Briefly.co.za