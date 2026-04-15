Jake White has stepped down from his role at Selborne College following a breakdown in his working relationship with headmaster

Reports indicate the departure was not isolated, with director of rugby Derek Page also stepping away after raising similar concerns

The school headmaster has since responded to the allegations, stating that legal processes are underway and emphasising that the institution’s focus extends beyond rugby

Former Springboks head coach Jake White has resigned from his rugby consultancy role at Selborne College, with reports of an untenable working relationship with the school headmaster.

Jake White before the United Rugby Championship Grand Final match between Leinster and Vodacom Bulls at Croke Park in Dublin. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

White joined the East London-based school in October 2025 in what had been hoped to be an appointment aimed at developing rugby at the school. His short-lived time at the school has come to an end amid a tumultuous working relationship with headmaster Andrew Dewar.

Jake White Selborne College exit

Reports from Rugby365 say that White is not the only one to walk away, with director of rugby Derek Page another top figure to have called it quits. In a letter availed to Rugby365, White expressed his frustrations and allegedly accused the headmaster of not being committed to change, poor communication, a lack of accountability, being too controlling, and also placing hockey as a top priority, among other grievances.

The headmaster was also accused of interfering with the running of rugby matters and intentionally slowing down progress. It is understood that White and Page stopped undertaking their duties a month ago.

Selborne College headmaster responds

Dewar responded to the accusations with a firm statement:

"I can't say much because there is a legal team looking into the defamatory information in that letter. I can say, though, that my role is to service the whole school and support everything we do, not only focus on rugby. Every boy is valued at Selborne College, and every sport needs to be treated equally. Academics are important.

Principals of schools want the institution to be a success and a centre of excellence. People need to understand we are not a rugby institute. As the headmaster of the school, I cannot allow people to make decisions that are not in the best interest of the school and the children. I need to be the final decision-maker to ensure that due diligence has been observed."

Former Springboks coach Jake White reportedly resigned from his role at Selbourne College. Image: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

He could not comment on whether White will return to his role at the school. White has previously spoken about his interest in returning to international Test rugby coaching. He has been out of a full-time coaching role since parting ways with the Vodacom Bulls in July 2025, but the hunger remains. If anything, time away from the touchline has only sharpened that ambition.

Bob Skinstad speaks on the Springboks' toughest rival

Briefly News previously reported that former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad disclosed the team, which is one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News