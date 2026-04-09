Cape Town hosted an unforgettable celebration as South Africa’s most influential women gathered to be recognised for their impact

Rachel Kolisi shared her award moment with quiet gratitude, letting her heartfelt social media post speak volumes about her journey and personal resilience.

The Women of Wonder Awards highlighted women reshaping opportunities and inspiring others, showing that leadership is measured not just by achievement but by what you make possible for others

A night of elegance, inspiration, and recognition brought together some of South Africa’s most influential women. Behind the awards, there are stories of courage, resilience, and vision that reveal how these leaders are quietly changing communities and redefining what it means to succeed.

The picture on the left showed Rachel wearing along blue dress. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

Cape Town set the stage this week for an inspiring celebration of female leadership and impact, as the Panache Women of Wonder Awards recognised South Africa’s most transformative women. Among the honourees was philanthropist Rachel Kolisi, receiving the Visionary Women of Wonder Award for her remarkable influence across society. The Women of Wonder (WOW) Awards 2026 took place on 2 April 2026.

For Kolisi, the recognition came with her signature mix of humility and warmth. Taking to social media, she shared her joy, accompanied by a few photographs and a small, overwhelmed emoji, a quiet yet powerful reflection of her gratitude.

Women leaders inspire global change

Founded by Farzana Mayet, the Women of Wonder Awards have evolved from a local celebration into a global platform, with ceremonies now held in Dubai, London, Mauritius, and India. The awards highlight women who challenge norms, create opportunities, and shape new possibilities, those who do more than succeed, but also redefine what is possible for those who follow.

For Rachel Kolisi, the accolade arrives at a peak in her public journey, when her work, influence, and commitment to making a difference is becoming more visible than ever. The evening in Cape Town served not just as a recognition of individual achievement but as a reminder of the power of women shaping the future.

Rachel on the left was painting a wall. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

Check out the Instagram post below:

Here's what Mzansi said

Love_living_lifestyle commented:

“Congratulations, so amazing, you look so gorgeous.”

Robynmmuller wrote:

“You’re an amazing woman and deserve all the success and happiness.”

Heathergeyle said:

“Looking radiant Rachel. Beautiful. Keep falling forward.”

Relebohilemagase commented:

“Well done Rachel. We’re proud of you. You looked gorgeous.”

Coop_er_fluff wrote:

“Truly deserving Rachel. You are a beacon of light, hope and dreams. Shine on. We love you.”

73.maddie said:

“Absolutely magnificent. Congratulations, you deserve everything that comes your way in abundance.”

Miss_angeljones commented:

“You are such an inspiration. Keep using the platform you’ve been given to inspire women all over the world.”

Michellecoskey wrote:

“So deserving of it. Well done and keep reaching for the stars.”

Selena.rhea said:

“Flourishing. You have a great team behind you.”

Wendymaclarty commented:

“Bravery looks great on you. Keep the faith. Be blessed and keep shining.”

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Source: Briefly News