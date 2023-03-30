A girl and a boy entertained many people with their choreography as they both tried to match each other's energy

The boy watched her steps closely as he demonstrated the same in a fun way, despite his stature

Many people who reacted to the siblings' video said the girl has always shown herself to be multi-talented

A Nigerian girl, @kamdebbie1, has shared a video of herself dancing with her baby brother.

She showed the boy the moves to copy. Before the boy danced, he watched what his sister did and tried hard to replicate her steps.

People were amazed that he could dance with his stature. Photo source: @kamdebbie1

Source: UGC

Talented boy commands great energy

The choreography the lovely siblings demonstrated had many applauding them. There were people in her comment section who said that she is multi-talented.

Her caption on the video partly read:

"I and my bro on this."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Y'all Meet Mini Celebrity said:

"I love this."

@user7870318819734 said:

"Awesome."

@Amb zeal said:

"Debbie you are really going far more grace dear."

@rashybronze said:

"Orobo like me."

@DRAY RF said:

"Grace just dey follow u enjoy."

@Your__crush__ said:

"I swear I neva see comment I dey find."

@Doncala said:

"Even eburibu sabi dance pass me."

@aghogho billon said:

"Wow good dancing step on."

@Resh_Lawson said:

"Vertically opposite Angles."

@lade2 said:

"Not by size…tell your brother I love him."

@Morgan said:

"Tell bro to give you little of what he have."

@user67195617447831 said:

"Word and opposite but you guys look cute."

@Ijezie Gabriel said:

"I love the song and dance steps."

“He has great skills”: Confident boy in native wrapper dances to traditional music, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young boy who is a skilled dancer danced to a native song in a viral Instagram video.

His dance was performed in front of a crowd of adults who watched with joy and clapped for him. The video was posted by @jesuisbeninois.

In the video, the boy had a native wrapper tied around his waist, he wore a trouser underneath it.

Source: Legit.ng