A confident young boy took the art of dancing to new heights when he danced in the midst of adults

The boy used his excellent dance skills to thrill the adults who watched as he moved his body to traditional music

The video has been posted on Instagram, and dance lovers on the platform praised the kid for his incredible skill

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young boy who is a skilled dancer danced to a native song in a viral Instagram video.

His dance was performed in front of a crowd of adults who watched with joy and clapped for him. The video was posted by @jesuisbeninois.

The boy used his dance skills to entertain adults. Photo credit: Instagram/@jesuisbeninois.

Source: UGC

Young boy dances to traditional music

In the video, the boy had a native wrapper tied around his waist, he wore a trouser underneath it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The music he danced to was traditional, but despite his young age, he had a proper grasp of it and how to move his body to the rhythm.

Adults who watched the boy as he danced could not control themselves as they repeatedly clapped for him.

Also, Instagram users found the dance video very interesting as they took to the comments to appreciate him with kind words. The video was reposted by @NWE.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@iamstevealabi said:

"It's more than dance, it's our pride, our culture is."

@emmano_balingi said:

"African culture is just beautiful. This is how we influenced and continue to influence music in the world."

@lenagilcilene said:

"What a beautiful dancing boy."

@hydie_lib said:

"That's what was missing in the dance of "the woman king" movie."

@l.bozo___ reacted:

"Bros got better motor skills than me."

leo_david_ayooluwabami commented:

"Me dancing for my village people when am still a kid thinking I have someone to save me."

Young girl takes viral Bacardi dance to next level, over 250 000 people Stan her

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the viral Bacardi dance has been making waves on South African social media. Everyone and their mother has taken a shot at the dance. We have indeed seen it all when it comes to this dance challenge.

So when the little sister of @Leeytash1 decided to do her version, Mzansi was ready for a good show.

We are unsure if it is the girl's moves or her style, but her attempt at the dance was effortless. We have seen many flops when it comes to the Bacardi dance, but this was not one of them. Many netizens are eager to see her dance again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng