Let's be honest, we can't open TikTok without getting a glimpse of the viral Bacardi dance challenge

We have seen everything from the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to this dance, but one young girl decided to give us one more version

In a post on TikTok, the young girl is seen showing off as she makes the dance seem way too easy and Mzansi is here for it

The viral Bacardi dance has been making waves on South African social media. Everyone and their mother has taken a shot at the dance. We have indeed seen it all when it comes to this dance challenge.

Young slays the viral Bacardi dance, and Mzansi loves it.

Source: TikTok

So when the little sister of @Leeytash1 decided to do her version, Mzansi was ready for a good show.

250 000 people are here for the girl's Bacardi dance

We are unsure if it is the girl's moves or her style, but her attempt at the dance was effortless. We have surely seen a lot of flops when it comes to the Bacardi dance, but this was not one of them. Many netizens are eager to see her dance again.

Watch this video here:

South Africans can't get enough of both girls and the dance

People in the comments couldn't wait to shower the girl with praise. She is undoubtedly winning the internet.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@trinity was here for the looks:

"Why is she so unnecessarily pretty?"

@sabhle was flabbergasted:

"She makes it look so simple."

@treamy_tendancies wished she could try:

"In my head I can do this."

@flo_blossom felt she was cheating:

"She robbed us, she must come back ka part two."

