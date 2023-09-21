A woman charmed Minister of Police Bheki Cele on TikTok when they posed for pictures

The woman was touching the minister, and he playfully stopped her while maintaining his composure

Netizens were convinced that the outcome would have been different if the cameras were off

Police Minister Bheki Cele found an admirer whose hands were touching him in places. Image: @kskim188

Source: TikTok

The Minister of Police Bheki Cele was so charmed by a beautiful woman that his hat fell off. He pretended to run away when she told him that she wanted him.

The steamy video had netizens saying that deep down, he liked the attention he got from the woman.

Woman touches Bheki Cele in TikTok video

The lady, @kskim188, posted her fascinating video on her TikTok, which got more than 500K views. In the video, the woman starts by putting her hand around Bheki Cele's neck, knocking his hat off. She then gushes and says that she wants to be with him while wrapping herself around his waist.

The minister then jokingly steps away from her and puts some social distancing between them for a second. The lady then rubs his belly and calls it a money belly, and Cele slaps her wrist playfully while draping his hand over her shoulder. The playful banter between the woman and the Minister of Police continues for a few minutes before the video ends.

Watch the video of the interaction here:

South Africans comment on Cele's conduct in video

Netizens did not buy the coy manner in which the minister behaved and thought he may have felt the same.

Londy Blose said:

“Bheki Cele was ready to risk it all here. This interaction didn’t end here.”

Edwin Huncho was disgusted.

“Sies, deep down, he is saying let’s go to the private dark room.”

Thabang Marley joked.

“He was complaining about police being on TikTok, now it’s him.”

Bonjie828 added:

“That little slap on your hand is giving ‘Stop it, I like it’.”

Tintswalo Gee Chauke was also not convinced.

“He likes it. Switch the camera off, and he’s yours.”

Oenelopisces remarked.

“He won’t sleep a wink. He will toss and turn, dreaming about you all night.”

Neci observed:

“That lady makes him happy. She is beautiful, after all.”

