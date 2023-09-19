A madala from KwaZulu-Natal spoiled himself when he bought a car and showed it off

The old man rocked up after driving from the garage and danced with sheer joy after he stepped out of the car

Netizens' day was made when they saw the wholesome video and congratulated him

A madala was so happy that he copped a new set of wheels that he danced for joy. Image: @_mr_kay

Source: TikTok

A Durban man's grandfather was overjoyed when he purchased a new vehicle. The mandala could not help but bust a few moves to celebrate his new wheels.

Madala celebrates new car in TikTok video

@_mr_kay_ posted his video on TikTo and was so proud of his grandfather that he shared his joy with the world. The elderly citizen bought a classic 1996 Toyota Corolla GLE and was so ecstatic that he got the whip that when he came out of the car, he walked slowly towards the crowd standing by, watching him. He then danced for them to celebrate the new set of wheels, walked around, spun and waved his hands.

Watch the video here:

The beautiful video touches Mzansi's hearts

Netizens were warmed by how the man was over the moon when he bought himself a new vehicle.

Slebzaaa aid:

“Just because you took longer than others doesn’t mean you failed. I just learned that now from this video.”

Nomsa_Miss T also learned a lesson.

“This video just taught me that it is never too late. Be patient, and everyone’s turn is coming.”

Amulekani L Ndlovu was pleased.

“He’s so happy that it makes me happy.”

Thando gushed:

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Life Enhle was happy for him.

“Delayed but not denied. God’s timing.”

NtebzaN wrote:

“Been smiling throughout the video. It’s beautiful to watch.”

Keolebogile Molale commented:

“Tell Grandpa we love him and are happy for him.”

Sibusiso Mfohleni Kh added:

“Now that’s a man who loves his family. You can tell that it’s not because he couldn’t, but his family needed him more.”

Luyanda was happy.

“The cutest thing I’ve seen tonight.”

