Local actor Zali Nxabi bought his father a new car and his reaction to his son's gift melted many people's hearts on social media

The old-timer knelt behind the car and thanked God for the gift before asking his granddaughter to take a ride with him in the vehicle

When his granddaughter asked where he was taking her to, the excited old man shared that they'll decide on the way where they were going to

Zali Nxabi bought his dad a new car. The local actor filmed his old man after giving him the keys to his new Mercedes Benz.

Zali Nxabi bought his dad a new ride. Image: @zali_nxabi

Source: Instagram

Zali's father's reaction to the gift melted people's hearts on social media. The old-timer knelt behind the car before giving his family a long warm hug. He kept thanking God for the gift.

He then called out his granddaughter's name and told her to jump in as they were going for a ride. She asked him where to and his answer left Mzansi peeps smiling from ear-to-ear.

"We'll see," he replied to his granddaughter.

The video of the priceless moment was shared on Twitter by a tweep named @kulanicool. Peeps took to Kulani's timeline to share their thoughts on Zali Nxabi's father's reaction.

@Katlego0512 said:

"Old man is very happy he is even speechless. Nice hey."

@VuyoNdimba commented:

"Priceless."

@Mojareu wrote:

"It’s 'sizobona' for me."

@sekkozz added:

"Oh maan... 'sizobona'."

