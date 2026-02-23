Rodney Keith Jones was the younger brother of American stand-up comedian and actress Leslie Jones. His life and struggles were poignantly shared in her 2023 memoir, offering insight into their close relationship before he died in 2009.

Leslie Jones and her brother, Rodney Keith Jones. Photo: @Lesdoggg on X, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic on Getty Images (modified by author)

Rodney Keith Jones was born in 1970 in Memphis , Tennessee, to Willie Jones Jr. and Sundra Diane Jones.

, Tennessee, to Willie Jones Jr. and Sundra Diane Jones. He was the younger brother of stand-up comedian and actress Leslie Jones, who mentioned him in her 2023 memoir, Leslie F*cking Jones .

. Rodney Keith passed away at the age of 38 on 5 November 2009, weeks before his 38th birthday.

Full name Rodney Keith Jones Date of birth 18 December 1971 Date of death 5 November 2009 Age at death 37 years old Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, USA Residence at death Santa Barbara County, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Mother Sundra Diane Jones Father Willie Jones, Jr. Siblings Leslie Jones

Rodney Keith Jones was four years younger than Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones’ brother was reportedly born on 18 December 1971 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States, making him four years younger than the Coming 2 America actress.

He was of African-American heritage and shared a close bond with his older sister throughout his life. In February 2015, Leslie Jones posted throwback photos on X (Twitter), writing:

Really missing my brother today. Wish he were here. Rest in peace, Rodney Keith.

Facts about Rodney Keith Jones. Photo: @Lesdoggg on X (modified by author)

He was the second child of Willie and Sundra Jones

Rodney Keith Jones was the second child of Sundra Diane Jones and Willie Jones Jr., an Army veteran. While Leslie Jones’ parents worked to provide stability, the family moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s when her father became an electronics engineer at Stevie Wonder’s radio station, KJLH.

In her 2023 memoir Leslie F*cking Jones, she recalls that the new environment brought challenges as she struggled to fit in at a new high school. Her then 12-year-old brother became involved in theft and drug distribution, eventually becoming involved in gang activity under peer pressure.

Leslie Jones' younger brother passed away before his 38th birthday

Following the deaths of her parents in the early 2000s, Leslie Jones experienced another significant loss when her brother, Rodney Keith Jones, died on 5 November 2009. He reportedly passed away weeks before his 38th birthday celebration.

Leslie Jones attends Day Two of The MAKERS Conference 2024 at The Beverly Hilton on February 28, 2024. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

He was found unconscious in a park

Rodney was reportedly found unconscious in a Santa Barbara park and transported to a hospital. The individual who discovered him contacted Leslie to inform her he was receiving treatment at a hospital. Two days later, she received another call confirming his death.

Public coverage linked his passing to substance-related complications. The exact medical details were not widely disclosed, but the loss was sudden and devastating for his family. By the time of Rodney’s death, Leslie had already lost both of her parents.

His passing compounded existing grief and marked one of the most difficult periods of her life. She told PEOPLE:

When my brother died, I laid on the floor for two days. It was literally my right mind that said, ‘Hey, dude, we've got to pay rent. I know you feel bad, but what are you going to do?

Leslie Jones at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Peacock

She grappled with grief following her brother's death

The Ghostbusters actress faced a difficult period after losing both her parents and her brother, Rodney Keith Jones. These losses contributed to a period of grief and substance use that affected her career.

She has also acknowledged that she struggled with substance use during that period. Her performances became louder, sharper, and more confrontational. In an interview with The Guardian, Leslie opened up about that time, saying:

I was evil-not evil, just angry. Performing, and angry. My routine was raw. I was destroying it. That’s when I started wearing a mohawk...I was barely getting out of bed.

The actress-comedian has turned her grief into strength and success

Despite the tragic events that have marked Leslie Jones’ family, the female comedian transformed her struggles into a highly successful career in Hollywood.

From securing her breakthrough role on Saturday Night Live in 2014 to hosting television shows and starring in films, she has built lasting success. In an interview with USA Today while promoting her 2023 memoir, she reflected on her journey, saying:

Life is fricking hard, but the bad stuff doesn't last. What I wanted to get across is just everybody to know that, hey, I know you're looking at stars, and you're like, ‘Oooh, she did comedy one night, and then bam, she was on "SNL."’ No, I'm a real person and a real person had a real life and became this.

Leslie Jones performs onstage during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival: Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium on May 04, 2024. Photo: Jerod Harris

Frequently asked questions

What happened to Leslie Jones’ brother? He passed away in 2009 after being found unconscious in a Santa Barbara park.

He passed away in 2009 after being found unconscious in a Santa Barbara park. How many siblings does Leslie Jones have? The SNL star reportedly has one sibling, her brother Rodney Keith Jones.

The SNL star reportedly has one sibling, her brother Rodney Keith Jones. Does Leslie Jones have children? The actress and comedian does not have any children.

The actress and comedian does not have any children. Who is Leslie Jones’ husband? She is reportedly single and has never been married.

Conclusion

While Rodney Keith Jones passed away at the age of 38, his memory remains dear to his sister Leslie Jones. She has grown into an award‑winning actress and stand‑up comedian, reflecting on his life and their bond in her 2023 memoir.

