The story of Jimmy Don Thornton: Billy Bob Thornton's late brother

Billy Bob Thornton's life has never been the same since he unexpectedly lost his brother, Jimmy Don Thornton. Although the tragic event happened over three decades ago, the singer expressed during an episode of Oprah Winfrey's Master Class that the pain is still as fresh.

There is a melancholy in me that never fades. I am 50% happy and 50% sad at any given moment. I have never trusted happiness since Jimmy's passing.

Billy Bob Thornton at the 2024 CMT Music Awards (L). The actor at the DGA Theater Complex (R). Photo: Brynn Osborn, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Jimmy Don Thornton passed away due to ventricular fibrillation .

. His resting place is at the Alpine Cemetery in Clark County, Arkansas .

. Jimmy and his brother Billy had a close sibling bond.

Jimmy Don Thornton's profile summary

Full name Jimmy Donald Thornton Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 1958 Date of death 3 October 1988 Age at death 30 years old Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Mena, Arkansas, USA Place of death Alpine, Clark County, Arkansas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Parents Virginia Roberta and William Raymond Thornton Siblings 3 Profession Singer-songwriter, chef

Jimmy was about two and a half years younger than Billy

The late Jimmy (born in April 1958) and Billy (born in August 1955) are sons of William Raymond, a high school history teacher and basketball coach, and Virginia Roberta, a self-proclaimed psychic.

The former passed away due to lung cancer. Jimmy was the grandson of Otis Thornton and Gertrude Barrett.

Jimmy Don Thornton's burial site. Photo: findagrave.com, @jollyark (modified by author)

His passing came as a shock to his family and friends

According to Jimmy's obituary on Find a Grave, he passed away due to heart failure at 30. Sadly, the condition was only discovered after his passing. His brothers survived Donald.

Billy Bob Thornton has never recovered from the devastating loss

In a 2015 episode of the Oprah Winfrey's show, the Lost Highway hitmaker went down memory lane before his brother's passing, saying:

Before Jimmy's passing, I was carefree. I felt things were going my way because I was bagging acting roles and making enough money. Unfortunately, my life changed the day he passed away, and I have never been the same man again.

Billy added:

I must constantly convince myself that everything is okay because I worry about my family and friends.

He has chosen to forever honour his memory despite the pain

During the episode, the Goliath star revealed that he is willing to pay the price to keep his brother's memory alive in him, stating:

I do not want to forget my brother or how I felt when he passed away because he was special to me. So, if I have to suffer and feel sad and lonely my entire life, then be it. This is the way I choose to honour Jimmy.

Billy Bob Thornton during the 2022 premiere of Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

The singer went on to advise people grieving the loss of their loved ones, saying:

You will never get over the loss, but if you accept and embrace this fact, you are better off. It is okay to be happy and sad simultaneously.

Jimmy Don Thornton was a musician

The late celebrity brother had written several songs before his passing. Billy recorded two of them (Emily and Island Avenue) on his solo albums. He reportedly worked as a chef at the Hard Rock Café in San Francisco, California.

His brother is a big name in the entertainment industry

Billy Bob Thornton is a renowned singer-songwriter, filmmaker and actor. He gained notoriety in 1996 after writing and starring in Sling Blade.

A two-time Golden Globe Award recipient, he has been nominated for 60 throughout his career, per his IMDb profile. Some of Bob's acting credits include:

Primary Colors (1998)

(1998) Daddy and Them (2001)

(2001) Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

(2003) Jayne Manfield's Car (2012)

(2012) Landman (2024)

Actor Billy Bob Thornton during the 2021 premiere of 1883 at Wynn Las Vegas. Photo: Greg Doherty

His studio albums are:

Private Radio (2001)

(2001) The Edge of the World (2003)

(2003) Hobo (2005)

(2005) Beautiful Door (2007)

FAQs

Billy Bob Thornton's brother, Jimmy Don Thornton, passed away before his musical career had taken off. Below are some frequently asked questions about the duo:

How many siblings did Jimmy Don Thornton have?

Besides Billy, Jimmy had two brothers: John David and James Bean Thornton. The former (born in 1967) is an actor, writer, and producer known for his roles in Bad Santa, Friday Night Lights, and The Man Who Wasn't There. On the other hand, the latter (born in 1969) prefers a private life.

Is Billy Bob Thornton married?

The actor has been married to Connie Angland since 2014. However, he has been in six failed marriages with Melissa Lee Gatlin, Angelina Jolie, Cynda Williams, Toni Lawrence and Pietra Dawn Cherniak.

How many biological children does Billy Bob Thornton have?

Bob has four kids by three women. He has two sons, Harry and William, with Pietra Dawn Cherniak, a daughter, Bella, with Connie Angland and another daughter, Amanda, with Melissa Gatlin.

Billy Bob Thornton during the 2024 screening of Landman at the Linwood Dunn Theater. Photo: Jesse Grant

How rich is Billy Bob Thornton?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billy has an estimated net worth of $45 million. His wealth is attributed to his illustrious musical and acting career.

What is the age gap between Billy Bob and Angelina Jolie?

The ex-couple has a 20-year age difference. They exchanged nuptials in 2000 but divorced three years later due to differences in their lifestyles.

Jimmy Don Thornton passed away at 30 due to an undiagnosed heart condition. However, his legacy lives on through his brother, Billy Bob, who recorded some of his songs and talks about him in interviews.

