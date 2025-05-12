Roger Cook's cause of death: what led to the 'This Old House' star's passing

Roger Cook, a beloved figure from the long-running renovation series This Old House, passed away at age 69. Fans are searching for answers about Roger Cook's cause of death, especially after years of speculation surrounding his health.

Key takeaways

Roger Cook was a central figure on This Old House from 1988 to 2020.

He retired in 2020 due to chronic health issues , including suspected cancer.

due to , including suspected cancer. His family confirmed his death but did not specify a cause.

but did not specify a cause. Tributes poured in from co-stars and viewers worldwide.

Cook's wife passed away from cancer in 2010.

Roger Cook's profile summary

Full name Roger A. Cook Date of birth 1955 Age 70 years old Place of birth Biddeford, Maine, United States Date of death 21 August 2024 Place of death Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blond Eye colour Green Father Arthur Cook Jr. Mother Lucienne Siblings One Marital status Widowed Wife Kathleen Cook Children Jason, Molly Education Burlington High School, University of Maine Profession Landscape contractor, TV personality

Roger Cook's cause of death

Roger Cook's death was confirmed by This Old House on its Instagram page in August 2024. In a heartfelt post, the show paid tribute.

With tremendous sadness and a lot of love, we announce the passing of our friend and longtime landscape contractor, Roger Cook. Roger was our much-loved colleague, treasured by the entire This Old House community. His lasting legacy is the beautiful landscapes he created, the expert knowledge he readily shared, and the many, many friends and family members who miss him dearly. ⁣⁣

The news of this This Old House cast member’s death saddened fans who had followed Roger Cook’s journey for decades. Former colleagues expressed condolences and remembered Roger as a warm and knowledgeable presence on This Old House.

Roger Cook's illness during his time on This Old House

The health issues faced by Roger Cook from This Old House were well-documented over the years, drawing support and concern from fans. His health struggles became visible during his final years on the television show.

He gradually appeared less mobile and eventually stepped down from his active role. In a 2020 statement, he said:

Some viewers may have noticed that I haven’t been myself over the last season. In fact, I have been dealing with several health issues.

While he never specified his exact illness, sources like People suggest he may have battled chronic conditions related to his mobility and strength. His quiet battle made his passing even more poignant for long-time viewers.

Health issues faced by Roger Cook from This Old House became more noticeable with time, sparking discussions among fans and media outlets. Although This Old House remained respectful of his privacy, the change in his appearance was noticeable. In a 2018 video, Kevin O'Connor, the show’s host, shared:

Roger has decided to slow things down and focus on his health, which we all support wholeheartedly.

Roger Cook's obituary and legacy on This Old House

The news of this This Old House cast member’s death saddened fans who had followed Roger Cook’s journey for decades. The official This Old House website posted a heartfelt obituary.

The tribute called Roger “a cornerstone of the show’s success.” It also celebrated his 35-year tenure and contributions to sustainable landscaping.

According to Boston, fellow cast members praised him for making landscaping accessible to every homeowner, stating that he will be deeply missed.

Did Roger Cook have melanoma?

Multiple sources confirm that melanoma was the central disease that adversely affected him. However, there is no confirmed report that Roger had melanoma. The theory has circulated among fans because of visible changes in his skin tone during his final appearance.

Did Roger Cook have Parkinson's disease?

Despite noticeable tremors and changes in speech, Roger never confirmed such a diagnosis. These signs led to speculation, but out of respect, neither the show nor Roger disclosed specifics.

What happened to Roger Cook on This Old House?

Roger gradually withdrew from the show starting in 2018 and officially retired in 2020. He spent his remaining years with his family in Massachusetts. Jenn Nawada succeeded him and often credited Roger for her development on the show.

FAQs

Who replaced Roger Cook on This Old House?

Jenn Nawada, a landscape designer, succeeded Roger Cook in 2020.

Who was Roger Cook's wife?

The American TV star was married to Kathleen Cook until her passing in 2010. She reportedly passed away due to cancer.

How long was Roger on This Old House?

Roger was part of the reality TV show for more than three decades. He officially retired in January 2020 after over 35 years on the show.

Did Roger Cook have children?

He had two children, Jason and Molly, though they stayed out of the spotlight.

The beloved This Old House landscaper left behind a legacy of craftsmanship and mentorship. While the specifics of Roger Cook's cause of death on This Old House remain private, his impact on the show and its fans is undeniable.

