David Soul's cause of death: What really happened to the Starsky & Hutch star?

When you think of the 1970s American action series Starsky & Hutch, Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul are often the first names that come to mind. Then, in early 2024, news of David's passing rocked the media. What happened and what was David Soul's cause of death?

David Soul during Starsky and Hutch London premiere. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

David Richard Solberg, known as David Soul, was an American-British actor, singer, and producer. With a career spanning five decades, he became famous for his iconic role in Starsky & Hutch while pursuing a successful music career. Discover in-depth details about what happened and the cause of his death.

Profile summary

Full name David Richard Solberg Nickname David Soul Gender Male Date of birth 28 August 1943 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Date of death 4 January 2024 Place of death London, England, UK Age at death 80 years old Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality American-British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother June Joanne (Nelson) Father Dr. Richard W. Solberg Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Helen Snell Children 6 School Washington High School College/University Augustana College, University of the Americas Profession Actor, singer, director, producer Net worth $1-$6 million

What was David Soul's cause of death?

Although the exact cause of the actor's death has not been publicly disclosed, David Soul's health problems were a factor. He battled cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in his later years. Additionally, he spent 72 days in intensive care in 2017 due to complications from hip replacement surgery.

In a statement reported by the BBC, his wife, Helen Snell, said he died on Thursday, 4 January 2024:

After a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend. His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.

Facts about David Soul. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old was David Soul when he died?

David Soul's age was 80 when he passed away on 4 January 2024. He was born on 28 August 1943 under the zodiac sign Virgo and of a white ethnic background.

Was David Soul a smoker?

The Starsky & Hutch star was a heavy smoker, consuming up to three packs a day. This habit contributed to David Soul's illnesses, including lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He underwent surgery to remove a lung tumour, which he attributed to 50 years of smoking.

Although he quit smoking about 10 years before his death, he reflected on the toll it took in a statement on his official website:

It [smoking] took its toll, and I quit about 10 years ago, [but] you can't reverse the condition. One thing I can't do now, which is my livelihood, is sing or work in the theatre. My voice has dropped considerably, and I don't have the vocal range or the power.

What was David Soul famous for?

The Hollywood star became famous for his iconic role as Detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the 1970s TV series Starsky & Hutch, which catapulted him to fame.

He also appeared in other notable films, such as the neo-noir thriller Magnum Force as Officer John Davis and the chilling TV miniseries Salem's Lot as Ben Mears, further solidifying his place in Hollywood.

Beyond acting, Soul worked as a director and producer, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of David Soul's movies and TV shows that the actor will be remembered for:

Here Come the Brides (1968-1970)

(1968-1970) Salem's Lot (1979)

(1979) In the Line of Duty: The F.B.I. Murders (1988)

(1988) Holby City (2001-2002)

(2001-2002) Poirot (2004)

In addition to his acting career, David Soul was a singer. His hits, like Don't Give Up on Us, which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1977, Silver Lady, and Going In With My Eyes Open, played a key role in shaping his musical legacy.

Actor David Soul at the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Emirates Stadium in November 2008. Photo: Phil Cole

Source: Getty Images

Was David Soul married?

According to the Daily Mail, the actor and singer was married five times. He first married Mirriam "Mim" Solberg in 1964, but they divorced a year later. In 1968, he married Karen Carlson, and their marriage lasted until 1977.

David's third marriage to Patti Carnel Sherman spanned from 1980 to 1986. He then married Julia Nickson in 1987, and they divorced in 1993. His final marriage was to Helen Snell in 2010, and they stayed together until his passing.

Did David Soul have any children?

The legendary television star had six children. He had five sons, including one from his first marriage, while his second marriage with Karen Carlson gave him a son, Jon-Kristjan.

From his third marriage with Patti Carnel Sherman, he had two adopted sons, Christopher and Tyler. He also had a daughter, China Soul, a singer-songwriter, from his marriage to Julia Nickson.

How much was David Soul worth when he died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Marca, David Soul's net worth was estimated to be between $1 and $6 million at his death. He built this wealth through his successful acting, singer, and producer career.

David Soul at the World Premiere of Seve at Empire Leicester Square in June 2014. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

FAQS

The American-British actor and singer won many hearts with his TV and film roles. Here are some of the many questions still asked after his passing, along with the best answers:

Is David Soul dead? The actor passed away on 4 January 2024.

The actor passed away on 4 January 2024. What was David Soul's cancer diagnosis? He was diagnosed with lung cancer, a condition he attributed to years of heavy smoking.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer, a condition he attributed to years of heavy smoking. How rich was David Soul? The iconic actor's net worth was between $1 and $6 million at his death.

The iconic actor's net worth was between $1 and $6 million at his death. What was David Soul's nationality? Born in Chicago, Illinois, the actor became a British citizen, holding American and British nationality.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, the actor became a British citizen, holding American and British nationality. Who is David Soul's wife? His last wife was Helen Snell, whom he married after four previous marriages.

While David Soul's cause of death is not officially disclosed, he passed away after years of health struggles. His legacy endures, leaving a lasting impact worldwide.

