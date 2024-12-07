Who was Afeni Shakur? The life story of Tupac’s mother

Afeni Shakur's name spells strength and resilience. But beyond that, she became famous as the mother of Tupac Shakur, one of the most legendary rappers. Her life was a mixture of activism, struggle, and love. She instilled the spirit of fighting for social justice into Tupac, overtly reflected in his music and persona.

Like most of her peers, Afeni Shakur was caught up in a similar childhood. From the streets of Baltimore through the dangerous streets of New York in the 1970s, hope was unwavering for the activist. Still, she remained a strong pillar and directed Tupac’s artistic career while fueling his love for the cause. Read on to learn more about her life until her death.

Profile summary

Full name Afeni Shakur Davis Name at birth Alice Faye Williams Gender Female Date of birth 10 January 1947 Place of birth Lumberton, North Carolina, United States Date of death 2 May 2016 Place of death Sausalito, California, United States Age at death 69 years old Religion Christian Nationality American Mother Rosa Belle Williams Father Walter Williams Jr Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Spouses Gust D. Davis Jr. (2004–2016) Mutulu Shakur (1975–1982) Lumumba Shakur (1968–1971) Children 2 Profession Activist, entrepreneur

Who was Afeni Shakur?

Afeni Shakur Davis was an African American political activist and philanthropist. She is most popular as the mother of the Tupac Shakur. She was born Alice Faye Williams on 10 January 1947 in Lumberton, North Carolina, and grew up with her older sister Gloria Jean.

When she turned 11, Afeni Shakur’s sister and her parents moved to the South Bronx, where their mother worked as a factory worker. Sharing her motivation about life in an interview with MTV News shortly after her son's death in 1997, she said:

I share with people what has helped me. I have a deep faith and belief in the divine Creator. I believe God's way is the best way. The best thing I can do in any circumstance is to find out what is God's way. I think this helps the spirit of the person who is lost.

Education

While in the Bronx, Tupac’s mom attended Benjamin Franklin Junior High School. She wrote for the school newspaper and won an award for journalism in ninth grade, as per The New York Times. After passing qualifying exams into Bronx High School of Science and High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan, she attended the latter.

Afeni had challenges meeting the school's demands and eventually left after a term. She joined the Disciples, a street gang in the Bronx. Later, she worked for the postal service briefly and became one of the first female mail carriers in New York.

What is Afeni Shakur known for?

She is known for her activism. After listening to Bobby Seale she joined the Black Panther Party, a Marxist–Leninist and black power political organisation, in 1968. When a branch opened in Harlem, she became a sectional leader and mentored new members.

Afeni Shakur’s Black Panther membership and journey were fraught with problems. In 1969, she was arrested alongside 20 other members and charged with conspiring to bomb police stations and other public infrastructure. During the trial, she opted to represent herself.

According to the Washington Post, in one of the instances where she cross-examined an undercover policeman, she asked if she had ever been spotted with fire ammunition or killed someone before. And to everyone's amazement, the response was no.

The activist and the 20 others were acquitted in 1971. Though she did not return to the Black Panther Party, she spent time advocating against homophobia and canvassing for an end to the suffering of gay sisters in detention.

Who did Afeni Shakur marry?

The young activist married Lumumba Shakur in 1968. Because Lumumba was a Sunni Muslim, she changed her name to Afeni Shakur. Afeni had a son, Lesane Parish Crooks, on 16 June 1971 while still married to Lumumba.

Crooks was later renamed Tupac Amaru Shakur after he turned a year old. But when Lumumba discovered he was not Tupac's father, his marriage to Afeni ended. Tupac's biological father, Billy Garland, and his mother had a short romantic relationship while Lumumba was detained.

Shakur married Mutulu Shakur in 1975, and the two had a daughter, Sekyiwa, so Afeni Shakur had two kids. They divorced in 1982, and Afeni married Gust Davis in 2004.

What happened to Afeni Shakur?

She became embroiled in drug abuse and, as a result, strained her relationship with her children. Later on, she overcame her addiction, and the family got together once more. Her son, Tupac, went on to become a famous musician before tragedy struck again when he was shot and killed in 1996.

Shakur fought many court cases to keep and manage Tupac Shakur’s estate and music rights. She also started a foundation in honour of her son. She continued with her activism and philanthropy, travelling across the States, delivering lectures, and making guest appearances.

How did Afeni Shakur pass?

Afeni Shakur passed away on 2 May 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home. According to NY Daily News, her remains were cremated.

Frequently asked questions

Many searchers became interested in Tupac's mother's life, leading to several questions. Below are some of the most asked questions and the best answers:

What was Afeni Shakur's origin? She was an African-American woman of African origin.

She was an African-American woman of African origin. What did Tupac's mom do? She was an activist and a philanthropist.

She was an activist and a philanthropist. What did Tupac's mom call him? She affectionately referred to him as her prince. She also called him Tupac.

She affectionately referred to him as her prince. She also called him Tupac. Why did Tupac's mother change his name? She renamed him Tupac Amaru Shakur to honour Tupac Amaru II, a revolutionary leader.

She renamed him Tupac Amaru Shakur to honour Tupac Amaru II, a revolutionary leader. Did Tupac's sister inherit his money? Tupac's sister did not directly inherit his money. His mother managed his estate and later transitioned to the Shakur Estate following her death.

Afeni Shakur's legacy exudes strength, resilience, and activism. As a strong member of the Black Panther Party, she advocated for change and a better life for the oppressed. She left a legacy encouraging generations to stand for equal rights and embrace the revolutionary spirit.

