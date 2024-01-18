8 facts about Teruko Nakagami, Billy Dee Williams' wife

Teruko Nakagami is popularly known as the wife of veteran actor Billy Dee Williams. The couple has been together for over 50 years and set a valuable example for the younger generation of married couples. It was as though fate had destined her with her husband, as they had been married to other people at some point in their lives before they fell in love.

Actor Billy Dee Williams, Teruko Nakagami and their grandson, Finnegan in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Teruko Nakagami is the third woman to earn the tag of being Billy Dee Williams' wife. But then, their relationship was not devoid of hardship. After some misunderstanding, the lovers even filed for a divorce in 1993 but called a truce and reunited to continue being referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Williams.

Profile summary

Full name Teruko Irene Nakagami Nickname Billy Dee Williams' wife Gender Female Date of birth 1946 Age 77 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Chicago, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality Japanese-American Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 167 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Billy Dee Williams Ex-husband Wayne Shorter Children 2 School Hyde Park High School College/University Tokyo University of the Arts Profession Model and actress

7 facts about Teruko (Irene) Nakagami

Aside from her status as the wife of the famous actor, Teruko cuts a fine figure in her personal and professional life. Below are some exciting details about this personality:

1. Teruko has a bitter-sweet upbringing

Teruko Nakagami's age will be 78 in 2024 as she was born in 1946 in Chicago, United States of America. The Japanese-American's early life took a challenging turn when, at the age of six, she and her twin sister were sent to a Japanese-American internment camp in California. Teruko faced the hardships of camp life but found solace in childhood games with other children.

2. She is married to Billy Dee Williams

On 27 December 1972, in a discreet ceremony held at their residence in Tokyo, Japan, Teruko Nakagami became the third wife of Billy Dee Williams. The couple solidified their family unit with their union, extending their presence in Japan and the United States. In 1973, the couple welcomed a daughter named Hanako Williams.

Billy Dee Williams and his wife, Teruko Nakagami, in their early days of marriage. Photo: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch

Source: Getty Images

3. Teruko's husband is a legendary Hollywood actor

Teruko Nakagami's spouse, Billy Dee Williams, was born on 6 April 1937 in New York City and has had a remarkable career spanning over 50 years, marked by numerous notable film and television roles.

What is Billy Dee Williams known for? He is internationally recognised for portraying the charismatic Lando Calrissian in the final two instalments of the original Star Wars trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Aside from his iconic Star Wars role, his filmography includes memorable performances in Lady Sings the Blues, Nighthawks, Batman, Moving Target, and Undercover Brother.

Billy is not only celebrated for his acting prowess but also for his artistic talents. He is an accomplished artist whose oil canvases have achieved considerable success in professional gallery showings, often fetching tens of thousands of dollars. His artwork is showcased in prestigious institutions, including the National Portrait Gallery and the Schomburg Museum.

4. Billy Dee Williams is not Teruko's first husband

Before her marriage to Billy Dee Williams, Teruko Nakagami was previously married to renowned jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter. They married on 28 July 1961 and welcomed their daughter, Miyako, later that year. Miyako inspired Wayne Shorter to compose the song Infant Eyes in her honour.

Nakagami, originally named Irene, changed her name to Teruko after meeting Shorter. Their union, which Shorter described as being influenced by his love for Japan, added a musical and familial dimension to Nakagami's life. Her ex-husband described her in his 1966 album Speak No Evil Shorter as looking like a Japanese Audrey Hepburn.

5. Billy Dee Williams was married twice before meeting Teruko

The actor has been married twice before his third and current marriage. Billy Dee Williams' first wife is Audrey Sellers. Their union had a son, Corey Dee Williams, born in 1960.

The marriage ended in divorce, contributing to a severe depression for the actor. Williams married Marlene Clark in Hawaii in 1968, but this marriage lasted only a few years, ending in 1971 without any children. The actor mentioned:

Well, I’ve been very lucky, very fortunate. I’m pretty content with my life and my offerings. Listen, I got a great family. Great kids, great grandkids. I had three wives.

Billy Dee Williams at the European Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

6. Teruko's second marriage almost ended in divorce, like her first

In 1993, Teruko and Billy Dee Williams filed for divorce. Despite announcing their amicable parting, the couple reconciled in 1997, deciding to stay together. This reconciliation marked a turning point in their relationship, and they have been together for almost three decades since the reunion. In all, the couple has been married for 51 years.

7. Billy Dee Williams and Teruko Nakagami have a child

Billy Dee Williams' children are two, Corey Dee and Hanako. He has a stepdaughter, Miyaki, from his third wife's previous marriage to Wayne Shorter. Hanako is Teruko and Billy Dee Williams' only child and is married to Liam Toohey.

Hanako Williams celebrating the 4th of July with her family (husband Liam Toohey and children), watching the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Photo: @hanako.williams.9

Source: Facebook

8. Teruko Nakagami is on the cover of an album

A photo of Nakagami appears on the cover of Shorter’s 1966 album “Speak No Evil,” which is her first husband Wayne Shorter's music album.

How many grandchildren does Billy Dee Williams have?

The actor allegedly has two grandchildren, Lucie Katsumi and Finnegan Ichiro, courtesy of Hanako and Liam Toohey's marriage. The grandparents are actively involved in their grandchildren's lives.

Teruko Nakagami has spent a significant part of her life in the public eye due to her association with Billy Dee Williams, but she prefers to maintain a low profile. Her life has been marked by resilience, love, and the enduring bond she shares with her husband of over 50 years.

READ ALSO: Where is Frida Gustavsson's ex-husband now? Facts about Hjalmar Rechlin

As published on Briefly, Hjalmar Rechlin became an internet sensation after marrying model and actress Frida Gustavsson.

Although the marriage lasted only about two years, the lovebirds have refused to share details on the reason for their divorce. As a result, it increased the level of curiosity of most fans about them, especially after Frida remarried.

Source: Briefly News