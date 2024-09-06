Who was Kyle Marisa Roth? Her life story and cause of death

Kyle Marisa Roth was an American TikToker who gained notoriety for her solid and controversial opinions on celebrity drama. She was widely recognised for her catchphrase ‘’You want more? I’ll give you more’’. Sadly, on 15 August 2024, the world woke up to the tragic news that Marisa was no more. What happened to Kyle Roth?

Kyle Marisa Roth posing for the camera. Photo: @thehighfemme, @thekylemarisa_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Marisa regularly shared celebrity blind items on TikTok, where she amassed millions of likes. It is no wonder when she went silent, her fans were quick to realise that something was amiss with her. But beyond Kyle’s online popularity, many did not know who she was off-screen. Here is a deep dive into her life, which was tragically cut short at the age of 36.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s profile summary

Full name Kyle Marisa Roth Gender Female Date of birth 19 July 1987 Date of death 14 April 2024 Birthplace United States of America Age at death 36 years old Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Severn School, Lehigh University Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Parents Jacqueline C. Roth and Robert L. Roth Siblings 2 (Lindsay Anne and Sage Elana Roth) Profession TikToker, social media personality Social media Instagram TikTok

Who was Kyle Marisa Roth?

Kyle Marisa Roth frequently made headlines for her take on celebrity gossip. However, in April 2024, her mother, Jacqueline C. Roth, shook the internet scene after she broke the news about her daughter’s sudden death via LinkedIn. Her post read:

My daughter, Kyle, who touched some of your lives personally or via a different platform, has passed away. Nothing makes sense now, but we will have updates in the next few days.

While the industry continues to mourn the loss of one of its own, below is a look at the life Kyle's life and times.

The late TikToker having a good time with her dog, Hamilton. Photo: @thekylemarisa_ on Instagram

Source: Original

Kyle Marisa Roth died three months shy of her 37th birthday

The content creator (36 years old at the time of her death) was born on 19 July 1987 in Chestertown, Maryland, USA. According to Kyle Marisa Roth’s obituary, she passed away on 14 April 2024 and was survived by her parents, Jacqueline C. Roth and Robert L.

Roth and two sisters, Lindsay Anne and Sage Elana Roth. Lindsay celebrated her sister on what would have been her birthday via an Instagram video that she captioned:

Today would have been Kyle’s 37th birthday. Let us break the internet with prayers and wishes for this beautiful soul.

She was an alumnus of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania

Marisa attended Lehigh University, majoring in accounting with a minor in writing. She was captain of the women’s lacrosse team. She scored two goals and two assists in the 16 games she appeared in as a freshman.

Kyle Marisa Roth commanded a huge online following

Before her death, Kyle had accumulated over 200,000 followers on TikTok, mostly posting celebrity-centric videos. Her verified Instagram account boasts 22.6k followers.

She was a cancer survivor

Throughout her life, Kyle had openly spoken about her health. On 15 July 2021, she disclosed on X that she had survived colon cancer. In addition, the internet sensation shared her medical history in an Instagram upload whose caption read:

One reconstructive shoulder surgery, three major abdominal surgeries, three missing internal organs, several car accidents and a dozen broken bones.

American TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth showing off her blonde hairdo. Photo: @thekylemarisa_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Her family announced her death in April 2024

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, one of Marisa’s parents had called 911 to request them to check on their daughter in her complex as she had been silent for days. Jacqueline revealed that she was worried about her child’s welfare due to a video she had recently posted.

Unfortunately, when the police got to her house, they found her dead and were unable to confirm the reason behind her death. On 15 April, Kyle Marisa Roth’s sister, Lindsay, also posted the news about the TikToker’s death via an Instagram post that in part read:

My sister passed away last week. As a family, we are still processing this loss and deciding on how to honour her memories. I know Kyle touched so many lives with her humour and gossip athleticism. Any prayers for this soul’s transition are welcomed.

The post’s comment section was flooded with condolences from fans and celebrities. Renowned actress Julia Fox referred to the TikTok star as a ray of sunshine. She said:

Although I never physically met Kyle, I felt like I knew her. I hope she knew just how much she touched our lives.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s cause of death was revealed four months after the tragedy

As documented by E! News, Kyle Marisa Roth’s autopsy report detailed that the TikToker passed away due to a cardiac arrhythmia or an irregular heartbeat, probably due to scarring of her heart’s tissue, otherwise known as myocardial fibrosis.

FAQs

Kyle Marisa Roth’s death attracted interest in her personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about the late TikTok star:

Who was Kyle Marisa Roth’s husband?

It is unclear whether the social media personality was ever married. This is because she preferred keeping details about her love life under wraps.

Kyle Marisa Roth rocking a black outfit (L). The late TikToker as a child at the beach (R). Photo: @thekylemarisa_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What happened to Kyle on TikTok?

Marisa died of a cardiac arrhythmia on 14 April 2024. The toxicology report showed traces of diphenhydramine and mitragynine, often used for pain relief.

Where did Kyle Marisa Roth live?

The internet sensation resided in Chestertown, Maryland, USA. She was known for her controversial pop culture takes.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s death was a big blow to her family, friends and fans. Her sudden death left many begging for answers about what happened to the TikToker. However, in August 2024, many got the closure they needed after it was revealed that natural causes caused Kyle’s demise.

READ ALSO: How did Steve McQueen die? Here is the untold story

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Steve McQueen's life and death. The King of Cool was among the most sought-after actors in the 1960s and 1970s, with major roles in projects like The Sand Pebbles and The Magnificent Seven.

McQueen struggled to find treatment for his fatal ailment after American doctors told him he could not be cured. He tried unconventional Mexican medicine, but it did not work. Discover the life and times of Steve McQueen and how he died.

Source: Briefly News