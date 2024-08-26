Aubreigh Wyatt's death: Full story and details you should know

Aubreigh Wyatt's death in September 2023 sparked a wave of grief and controversy worldwide. What happened to the Ocean Springs Middle School 8th-grade student?

If you have come across the hashtag #LLAW on your TikTok feeds, then you have probably heard about the 13-year-old girl who tragically lost her life. Her death sheds light on some of the problems many school-age children go through on a daily. This article highlights Wyatt's experience in the hands of bullies and the reaction her death elicited nearly a year later.

Aubreigh Wyatt's profile summary

Full name Aubreigh Paige Wyatt Famous as Aubreigh Wyatt Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 2010 Date of death 4 September 2023 Age at death 13 years old Cause of death Suicide Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Ocean Springs, Mississippi, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Ocean Springs Middle School Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Single Mother Heather Wyatt Siblings 2 (Ryker Woods and Taylor Wyatt) Grandfather Carey Wyatt

Aubreigh Wyatt's death

Aubreigh’s sudden demise came as a great shock to her family. The tragedy sparked a national conversation about cyberbullying and mental health.

Here is everything to know about the still-unfolding drama surrounding Wyatt's death and the reason why so many people are raging against bullies after hearing her story.

What happened to Aubreigh Wyatt?

On 4 September 2023, the world awoke to the tragic news about the teenager's death. Her mother, Heather, revealed Aubreigh Wyatt’s cause of death as suicide, per Newsweek.

While describing the moment she found her daughter, Heather said:

I ran to Audrey and grabbed her legs and lifted. I was screaming to Taylor to get a knife to cut her sister down.

Sadly, Wyatt had taken her own life in her bedroom after her classmates bullied her. The culprits allegedly began targeting her at school social events and social media platforms when she was in 5th grade.

Despite Heather’s efforts to report the matter to the relevant school authorities, no action was taken. This ultimately forced Paige to take her own life, seeing that nothing was ever going to change. Aubreigh Wyatt’s autopsy results have yet to be released to the broader public.

Who bullied Aubreigh Wyatt?

According to The Sun, Aubreigh Wyatt’s mother claimed that at least four girls from Aubreigh’s school bullied her to death.

Although she never named these girls publicly, internet sleuths ascertained their identities and circulated their names widely. Aubreigh Wyatt’s text messages to her mom detailed the purported bullying were also shared online.

Heather Wyatt’s lawsuit

Aubreigh Wyatt’s story was shared far and wide on social media platforms by her mother, who is seeking justice for her death. The posts are primarily aimed at raising awareness about bullying.

Per The Washington Post, the parents of the four girls allegedly involved in Wyatt’s case filed a lawsuit against Heather, claiming defamation and slander. According to Newsweek, the complaint in part read:

As a direct cause of the slanderous online posts of the defendant, Heather Wyatt, the plaintiff’s minor kids have been receiving threatening and insulting messages.

On 1 July 2024, a judge ordered Heather to shut down all her social media accounts as it endangered the lives of the four girls. This meant that she would no longer be able to demand justice for her deceased daughter.

The court’s decision outraged various online users, with some high-profile content creators sharing Aubreigh’s story. On 16 July, the parents dropped the lawsuit. Vicksburg News documents that the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the parents can file another lawsuit.

How does Aubreigh Wyatt’s mother pay the legal fees?

Following Heather’s lawsuit, she launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the legal costs she encountered in her quest to raise awareness of bullying. In the fundraiser, she explained her financial constraints, per In Touch Weekly.

As we strive for justice, we have encountered a major financial obstacle. Therefore, with a humble heart, I implore you all to help us during this difficult time. Every donation, however small, brings us a step closer to holding those accountable responsible.

As of 26 August 2024, the family had raised $123,918. The target was set at $100,000. This amount is expected to fund all legal fees incurred during Heather’s trials.

FAQs

As Wyatt’s story continues to spread, many are curious to know who the teenager was before she died. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old was Aubreigh Wyatt?

Aubreigh (aged 13 at the time of her death) was born on 17 March 2010 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, USA. Sadly, she died on 4 September 2023.

How did Aubreigh Wyatt die?

The teenager took her own life after a torrent of bullying from classmates. Aubreigh Wyatt’s obituary describes her as someone who enjoyed making TikTok videos and had a bubbly personality.

Where was Aubreigh Wyatt buried?

Aubreigh Wyatt’s funeral service was held on 10 September 2023 at St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was later laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.

In recent months, Aubreigh Wyatt’s death has populated the airwaves, emphasising the consequences of bullying in schools. The victim’s mom is still pursuing justice in her case, hoping that the perpetrators will one day be brought to book.

