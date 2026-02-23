Many South African buyers are choosing new, affordable cars over high-priced used models, with Chinese and Indian brands leading the trend

The average used VW Polo now sells for roughly the same price as several brand-new hatchbacks and crossovers that come with full warranties and service plans

Models like the Tata Punch and MG3 show that buyers no longer have to compromise on reliability or peace of mind when sticking to a Polo-sized budget

SOUTH AFRICA - Many South African motorists are shifting away from the used-car market, drawn instead to affordable new models from emerging Chinese and Indian brands. While second-hand vehicles have traditionally offered a budget-friendly option, these new entrants now compete closely on price, often undercutting legacy brands.

A report by TopAuto indicated that a recent TransUnion study shows a growing number of households prefer a new, low-cost Chinese car over a high-mileage, used model from established manufacturers.

How much is a used VW Polo?

The Volkswagen Polo, a perennial favourite, is a case in point. The average used Polo in South Africa sells for R269,709, typically around four years old with almost 70,000km on the odometer.

For similar money, buyers can now get brand-new vehicles complete with full warranties and service plans. Models such as the Tata Punch and MG3 offer comparable pricing while including a 3-year/45,000km service plan, which many used Polo buyers miss out on.

New cars around the price of a used VW Polo

Model Starting Price Power Fuel Consumption Warranty Service Plan Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend R254,900 66kW/110Nm 5.5l/100km 5-year/200,000km 4-year/60,000km Mahindra XUV 3XO 1.2T MX2 R259,999 82kW/200Nm 5.3l/100km 5-year/150,000km 3-year/55,000km Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GL R267,900 77kW/138Nm 5.4l/100km 5-year/200,000km 4-year/60,000km Toyota Starlet 1.5 Xi R268,300 77kW/138Nm 5.4l/100km 3-year/100,000km 3-services/45,000km Nissan Magnite 1.0 Visia Auto R269,200 53kW/96Nm 5.9l/100km 6-year/150,000km 3-year/30,000km Citroen C3 1.2 Max R269,500 60kW/115Nm 5.6l/100km 5-year/100,000km 2-year/30,000km Hyundai Exter 1.2 Premium R269,900 61kW/114Nm 5.7l/100km 5-year/150,000km + 7-year/200,000km drivetrain 3-year/45,000km Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 LiT R269,900 83kW/138Nm 7.0l/100km 5-year/150,000km + 10-year/1-million km engine 3-year/30,000km MG MG3 1.5 Comfort R269,900 81kW/142Nm 6.0l/100km 7-year/200,000km 3-year/45,000km Tata Punch 1.2 Adventure + S R269,900 65kW/115Nm 5.3l/100km 5-year/125,000km 3-year/45,000km

So, the bottom line is, for the price of a used VW Polo, South African buyers can now opt for a brand-new car with a full warranty, lower running costs, and peace of mind.

