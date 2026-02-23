Why Buy Used? 10 New Cars You Can Get for the Price of a VW Polo
- Many South African buyers are choosing new, affordable cars over high-priced used models, with Chinese and Indian brands leading the trend
- The average used VW Polo now sells for roughly the same price as several brand-new hatchbacks and crossovers that come with full warranties and service plans
- Models like the Tata Punch and MG3 show that buyers no longer have to compromise on reliability or peace of mind when sticking to a Polo-sized budget
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
SOUTH AFRICA - Many South African motorists are shifting away from the used-car market, drawn instead to affordable new models from emerging Chinese and Indian brands. While second-hand vehicles have traditionally offered a budget-friendly option, these new entrants now compete closely on price, often undercutting legacy brands.
A report by TopAuto indicated that a recent TransUnion study shows a growing number of households prefer a new, low-cost Chinese car over a high-mileage, used model from established manufacturers.
How much is a used VW Polo?
The Volkswagen Polo, a perennial favourite, is a case in point. The average used Polo in South Africa sells for R269,709, typically around four years old with almost 70,000km on the odometer.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
For similar money, buyers can now get brand-new vehicles complete with full warranties and service plans. Models such as the Tata Punch and MG3 offer comparable pricing while including a 3-year/45,000km service plan, which many used Polo buyers miss out on.
New cars around the price of a used VW Polo
Model
Starting Price
Power
Fuel Consumption
Warranty
Service Plan
Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend
R254,900
66kW/110Nm
5.5l/100km
5-year/200,000km
4-year/60,000km
Mahindra XUV 3XO 1.2T MX2
R259,999
82kW/200Nm
5.3l/100km
5-year/150,000km
3-year/55,000km
Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GL
R267,900
77kW/138Nm
5.4l/100km
5-year/200,000km
4-year/60,000km
Toyota Starlet 1.5 Xi
R268,300
77kW/138Nm
5.4l/100km
3-year/100,000km
3-services/45,000km
Nissan Magnite 1.0 Visia Auto
R269,200
53kW/96Nm
5.9l/100km
6-year/150,000km
3-year/30,000km
Citroen C3 1.2 Max
R269,500
60kW/115Nm
5.6l/100km
5-year/100,000km
2-year/30,000km
Hyundai Exter 1.2 Premium
R269,900
61kW/114Nm
5.7l/100km
5-year/150,000km + 7-year/200,000km drivetrain
3-year/45,000km
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 LiT
R269,900
83kW/138Nm
7.0l/100km
5-year/150,000km + 10-year/1-million km engine
3-year/30,000km
MG MG3 1.5 Comfort
R269,900
81kW/142Nm
6.0l/100km
7-year/200,000km
3-year/45,000km
Tata Punch 1.2 Adventure + S
R269,900
65kW/115Nm
5.3l/100km
5-year/125,000km
3-year/45,000km
So, the bottom line is, for the price of a used VW Polo, South African buyers can now opt for a brand-new car with a full warranty, lower running costs, and peace of mind.
Three articles on VW Polo
A massive sinkhole opened up in Cape Town, nearly engulfing a parked VW Polo as the tarmac collapsed beneath it, highlighting the danger posed by failing road infrastructure after heavy weather and ground erosion. Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, no serious injuries were immediately reported, and authorities urged motorists to steer clear of unstable road sections while inspections and repairs are carried out.
One motorist scored big at a car auction in Sandton by winning a Volkswagen Polo for just R37,000. The bargain purchase intrigued many online users, with some calling it a “great buy” and others questioning whether such low prices are realistic. Financial experts warn that while low upfront costs can be attractive, older auction vehicles may come with higher maintenance and repair costs over time.
Briefly News also reported that a VW Polo owner in South Africa woke up to find all four of his car’s tyres stolen, leaving the vehicle propped up on bricks in his driveway. He shared a video of the aftermath on TikTok, where it quickly went viral and drew sympathy from online users, relieved that the car itself wasn’t taken.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.