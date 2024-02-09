A VW Polo owner woke up one Saturday to an unfortunate incident, his car wheels were stolen

He shared a TikTok video, showing his car left on top of the bricks by the perpetrators

The online community reacted to the video, with many saying at least his car was still there

A VW Polo owner woke up to stolen tyres. Images: @syaloejpfyv

Source: TikTok

One unlucky man woke up only to find his car tyres stolen. @syaloejpfyv took to his TikTok account and shared the experience. In the clip, he shows his car on top of bricks, with all four tyres gone.

His boot was also open, and the spare wheel, which usually sits there, was not there. It is not clear if the thieves also took it.

"Saturday morning, four stolen wheels."



Watch the unfortunate TikTok clip below:

VW Polo cars have been known as one of the cars that young professionals own. The car has gained popularity, and people are buying it in numbers. Unfortunately, that came with it being on the thieves' car hitlist.

TikTokkers felt terrible for the man

The video garnered over 64k views, with many online users thanking God that the vehicle was still there, and some shared their own unfortunate stories.

@makgathopeter shared an experience:

"I know my car was once hijacked at gunpoint at Thembisa in 2022 Jan. The device can be jammed, but we got it cause the police know all the Hotspots."

@Siphesihle❤️ said:

"At least they were not rude enough to scratch your car, my brother, for now, asibonge loku." ( lets be thankful for that)

@Lindiwe knows the feeling:

"Yhoo, I know the pain"

@vaughan was thankful that the car was still there:

"At least your car is still intact, brother. Although it's still a loss, but you still have your car"

@mohale_sehloho felt bad:

"Sorry my guy."



In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who caught a thief stealing his car tyers red-handed.

The thief can be seen in the clip posted by @ClownWorld sitting comfortably on the ground, loosening the wheel nuts of the jacked-up car. When confronted about his actions in the video, the thief said he was borrowing the tyre and was planning to return it. He even acted shocked that the owner was angry and said the police were on their way as if he had done nothing wrong.

