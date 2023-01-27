A thief was caught red-handed stealing a tyre from a car and the owner confronted the brazen man

The viral clip posted on Twitter shows the man using a lug wrench to remove the tyre from a bakkie

Twitter users could not believe that the thief was boldly committing the crime in broad daylight

A man was caught stealing in a viral video. Image: ClownWorld_/Twitter

Source: UGC

A shameless man stopped on the side of the road to replace one of his punctured tyres. He tried to steal a tyre from a similar car parked in front of him and was busted by the owner in the act.

The thief can be seen in the clip posted by @ClownWorld sitting comfortably on the ground loosening the wheel nuts of the jacked-up car.

When confronted about his actions in the video, the thief said he was just borrowing the tyre and was planning to return it.

He even acted shocked that the owner was angry and said the police were on their way as if he did nothing wrong.

Watch the Twitter video below

Twitter comments about the thief attempting to steal the tyre

@K_Dreamz_f posted:

"I was going to take your tyre, put my rim on it, borrow it and bring it back."

@TheDaoMaker wrote:

"The most polite thief ever."

@cee_au said: mentioned:

"The thief said 'I wasn’t stealing. I was just going to borrow yours, put it on my truck and then bring it back later'. That’s still called stealing."

@ARamos8 stated:

"Seemed legit. Just let him borrow your tyre. He’s bringing it back. Obviously, that’s why he brought his truck."

@iWarrened_You tweeted:

"I’m convinced he was just borrowing it."

@unseenseven said:

"When you’ve been lying your entire life."

@BashueBanks asked:

"Why is he distracting him from getting away?"

@NomadWalks stated:

"Come on man. He said he would return it."

Source: Briefly News