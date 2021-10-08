Twitter user @kulanicool shared a post about a barber who has taken big strides towards growing his business

Since 2016, the man has shown passion, drive and determination to transform his endeavour into a well-respected barbershop

The barber started out cutting men's hair on the streets until he eventually secured a premises and invested in modern furniture and equipment

After @kulanicool shared the man's story on social media, people from around Mzansi are loving the man's will to succeed and his post has received over 5k likes

Twitter user @kulanicool posted an inspiring story about a barber who has worked hard and progressed each year to grow and improve his services. The user, who has over 200k followers on the platform, shared images of the barber's glow-up and the post is receiving big attention with over 5 000 likes and 500 retweets. The number is increasing by the second.

Images show how a barber's business has improved from 2016 to 2021. Image: Matsane Neo/Twitter

In the post, @kulanicool shares four photos that show the barber's progression from 2016 to 2021. He started out cutting men's hair on the streets and slowly upgraded to a fully-equipped barbershop. In the latest photo, it shows the barber invested in newer furniture that's decked-out with fancy lighting.

The comment section is a mixed bag of reactions as some people are inspired by the barber's glow-up while others are confused about why he is wearing a mask in a photo marked as 2016. To clarify, one follower, who seems to know the barber, said that he's been wearing the mask since becoming a barber.

@Sivdan2:

"Coronavirus in 2016? Man was ahead of his time and saw it coming."

@TshepoRase:

"They put a mask when cutting these guys, always."

@Thipakgolo2:

"Bro where I work, because of dust and other chemicals, we have been wearing masks ever since or o thoma bona musk ka corona?"

@lyondile:

"People out there have passion and I wish I had this drive to succeed in life, big ups man."

@Toh_Raw:

That 2016 brush cut speaks for itself... ma man was destined for greatness."

@AdrianoBandezi:

"Vision and mission statement took place here."

@OmoKeyinde9:

"Keep pushing bruv. This is really great."

@HypersonicEQ:

"Sasekani Barbershop in Bushbuckridge."

Barber's mad skills go viral online, he's almost a celeb now

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported on another inspiring barber who is getting plenty of attention online.

A person's craft would always speak for him where he may never imagine; it's louder than a voice even. This could be said of a young man whose styling skills broke the internet.

With the handle @Topzycut, the young businessman on Monday, August 31, posted that he wanted his craft to go viral. He attached three different pictures of haircuts he gave a person who acted as his model.

At the time of writing this report, his tweet has gathered almost 25,000 likes and over 9,000 retweets with hundreds of comments on the platform.

A look at his Twitter timeline shows that this is not the first time he has shared pictures that showcase his deftness. No wonder one of those who commented on his recent tweet praised his consistency.

Source: Briefly.co.za