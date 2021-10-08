One Mzansi woman has opined that men are better gossipers than their female counterparts

The view caused a frenzy online as people on either side of the gender spectrum shared their inputs

The tweet attracted more than 4 200 likes and 1 000 retweets as social media users huddled together for a good laugh

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Gents, Mzansi gents, in particular, are the best gossipers in the game, one observant social media user has claimed boldly.

A Twitter user, @thandoau, opened a can of worms with the insistence that the credit attributed to her gender when it comes to sharing hush news is not well-founded.

A local lady is of the opinion that men are the biggest gossipers as opposed to women. Image: @thandoau.

Source: Twitter

She insisted that men easily take the cup on the vaunted task but don't always acknowledge that they do.

The tweet read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Guys are the best to gossip with because they convince themselves that they don’t like gossiping but they always have the most tea."

It was no surprise the tweet went down well with other users of the social networking and microblogging service.

The tweet attracted more than 4 200 likes and 1 000 retweets as Saffas banded around the table to partake in the tall tale.

Other women soon shared their own experiences of "bae" spilling the tea while some guys tried to defend their honour.

Mzansi women gossip about the 'gossipers'

All of this made for some noisy chitter-chatter on the socials as Briefly News brings readers all the saucy reactions to the post.

@Ola3Mike said:

"Guy's don't like gossiping."

@AlutaContinua21 shared:

"Yes! He’d call and say, 'Babe, there's hot gossip about Phila but I'm in the groove now so remind me tomorrow. I couldn't keep this any longer.'

@AsandaMsila wrote:

"Gossiping with my boyfriend is better than gossiping with my friends."

@TauTlhako added:

"I'm one of them. I'll even massage your hand just so you could breathe out the juicy details. But I don't tell."

@MokoenaMbalzz

The truth in this. Utlwe a re 'tla o dule mo otlong botsa ditaba tsa weekend'. Nami then I go sit."

Saffa offers sound advice to men not to look after unmarried women

In other news, Briefly News reported that one unpopular opinion is causing a stir online after a Mzansi man offered unsolicited advice to his followers and others who cared to listen.

A Twitter user, @malusi_February, decided to open a can of worms by, once again, bringing the age-old debate of gender expectations into the spotlight.

He shared a screenshot of a message without a caption except for a location or pin emoji, indicating to others that his tweet was the place to gather.

The screengrab read:

"Until she becomes your wife, don't perform any husband duties. She has parents. Let them take care of her."

The tweet caused an immediate ruckus as Mzansi social media users went at it to unpack the relevance of the sentiment.

Source: Briefly.co.za