Mzansi gathered under a controversial tweet to dissect its relevance, and the responses were lit

It follows @malusi_February opening a can of worms after opining that a man should not look after a woman who is not his wife

It came as no surprise that the comment caused an immediate stir online, with both genders clamouring over which bets are off in response

One unpopular opinion is causing a stir online after a Mzansi man offered unsolicited advice to his followers and others who cared to listen.

A Twitter user @malusi_February decided to open a can of worms by, once again, bringing the age-old debate of gender expectations into the spotlight.

Mzansi social media users had a field day debating an unpopular opinion. Image: Image: @malusi_February, @Ongie_Nokx.

Source: Twitter

He shared a screenshot of a message without a caption except for a location or pin emoji, indicating to others that his tweet was the place to gather.

The screengrab read:

"Until she becomes your wife, don't perform any husband duties. She has parents. Let them take care of her."

The tweet caused an immediate ruckus as Mzansi social media users went at it to unpack the relevance of the sentiment.

Both genders clamoured tirelessly over whether or not men ought to look after women until they are married, with the overriding consensus among users being that women were "only good enough to offer s*xual favours" to their male counterparts.

Unpopular opinion causes frenzy

The post attracted nearly 3 700 likes, 900 retweets and drew in over 130 comments. Briefly News took a short left into the comments section to bring readers the loudest reactions.

@Tiino_Savage1 wrote:

"Judging from replies from women under this tweet, I can confirm that most women have nothing else to offer other than s*x."

@Mr_Heronation said:

"Why nenza ngathi s*x benefits only the man??? S*x should be out of the equation in giving something in a relationship, I give money wena ung'nikani?"

@chembe_banda reacted:

"I think men who make these types of statements are ones that either just purely stingy or they are just economically incapable of taking care of "their" woman."

@mphogaletshitse added:

"And until he becomes your husband, don't perform any wife duties."

@Ziyanda_21 offered:

"Until she becomes your wife o kope sex from your parents nawe."

