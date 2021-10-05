Mzansi is losing it after fav baby celeb Kairo shared the adorable story of how her tooth came out during lunchtime

The daughter of DJ Zinhle and AKA has built herself a fanbase of a whopping one million followers on Instagram

Her latest post has fans (and the tooth fairy) fully invested in her fully detailed story about her ham sandwich helped loosen her tooth

Kairo Forbes is one of the most famous kids in Mzansi. The young social media sensation has managed to make a name for herself away from her celeb parents at such a young age. Kairo recently shared the most adorable video about how she lost her tooth and South Ah cannot handle the cuteness.

Kairo has overloaded Mzansi with cuteness after sharing the story of how she lost her tooth. Image: @kairo.forbes

The citizen reports that Asante's big sister hit one million followers on Instagram as she celebrated her fifth birthday last year. Kairo is a hit on social media and Mzansi just can't seem to get enough of her.

Just yesterday, young Forbes shared a video on Instagram sharing the eventful story of how she lost her tooth.

Kairo says her tooth had been wiggly for a while but it was a ham sandwich that ultimately did the trick. She was so excited that she called out to her glammy to share the amazing news.

Followers absolutely loved the story and hopped into the comments to let her know just how adorable she is.

@thecleopatrack commented:

"You are soooooo cute baby maaaan"

@iampreciousm added:

"The laugh in the end is adorable❤️❤️"

@nobuhlemendy wrote:

"Brave girl . So cute ❤"

Kairo Forbes and Glammy show bravery handling some sizeable snakes

Briefly News reported Kairo Forbes went on a little outing with her Glammy, Lynn Forbes, and played with some reptiles that would have most of us running in fear.

Taking to social media, Mzansi’s tiny influencer shared the exhilarating experience.

Kairo held all kinds of snakes, some that probably weighed close to what she does.

Sharing a snap of her and Glammy with a sizeable snake, Kairo explained how you have to do things that scare you in order to grow. Yuuuuus, babes, preach!

“Glammy says it takes courage to do the the things you are afraid to do. So I’m a brave girl…”

Seeing Kairo and Glammy handling all those critters gave fans the shivers but it also made them hella proud. People love this granddaughter-granny duo!

