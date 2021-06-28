Kairo Forbes and Glammy Show Bravery Handling Some Sizeable Snakes

- Kairo Forbes and her Glammy - AKA's mom Lynn Forbes - went on an adventure that had some people squealing in fear and others hella impressed by her bravery

- Taking to social media, DJ Zinhle's babygirl Kairo shared a clip that showed her and Glammy handling snakes and Kairo conquered her fears like a big girl

- Seeing Kairo and Ger granny with these slithering creatures had some feeling all the feels but they couldn’t help but love the adventure

Kairo Forbes went on a little outing with her Glammy, Lynn fobes, and played with some reptile that would have most of us running in fear.

Taking to social media, Mzansi’s tiny influencer shared the exhilarating experience. Kairo held all kinds of snakes, some that probably weighed close to what she dies.

Sharing a snap of her and Glammy with a sizeable snake, Kairo explained how you have to do things that scare you in order to grow. Yuuuuus, babes, preach!

Kairo Forbes and Glammy spend some time with slithering snakes, facing their fears. Image: @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

“Glammy says it takes courage to do the the things you are afraid to do. So I’m a brave girl…”

Fans took to the comment section to let Kairo know that she is an inspiration

Seeing Kairo and Glammy handling all those critters gave fans the shivers but it also made them hella proud. People love this granddaughter-granny duo!

@connydacious: “Ohhh no.”

@lulu_dyasi: “Who doesn't love these two.”

@rorisang.mohale2: “Beautiful you both are.”

@nottysibungo: “No way!!!”

Source: Briefly.co.za