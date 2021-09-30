The Queen viewers were pleased to see the return of Connie Ferguson, as Harriet Khoza, to their screens

The media mogul and actress had taken a break following the sudden and tragic passing of her husband Shona Ferguson

Connie demonstrated grace and strength as she reclaimed the throne as one of the country's greatest actresses

Connie Ferguson made her first appearance back on The Queen after the passing of her husband Shona Ferguson. Connie, who plays the role of Harriet Khoza on the hit show, delighted fans when she re-appeared on their screens.

Fans took to social media to celebrate her return and to applaud Connie Ferguson for her strength and bravery to return to the show so soon after her husband’s passing.

The media personality has indeed served as a pillar of strength and inspiration to many.

Check out some of the reactions to her return:

@simthobiyela said:

“Harriet Khoza is back, welcome back Queen.”

@etshandi said:

“I am so happy to see Harriet and Petronella on my screen.”

Connie Ferguson returns to work, cast and crew excited

Connie Ferguson has returned to work. The Queen actress and producer took a break from filming after her hubby, Shona Ferguson, passed away.

The star's loving husband succumbed to Covid-19 complications on 30 July. He died at the Milpark hospital in Gauteng. Connie has been mourning him ever since and has now decided to go back on set. Uncle Sho was also the producer of the show.

Connie took to Instagram on Tuesday, 14 September and shared a video she took while on set of the Mzansi Magic telenovela, according to ZAlebs. She was walking around filming the cast and crew members while they were busy shooting a scene at a parking lot.

One of the crew members said they decided to be productive and finish early when Connie asked what they were doing. Another crew member who caught many people's attention told her boss:

"The Sho must go on for Sho."

