A detailed tutorial on making droëwors impressed meat lovers with traditional South African flavours

The meticulous process showcased flavour enhancement through spices and careful preparation techniques

Social media users engaged by sharing experiences, asking questions and additional tips about the culinary craft

A man’s detailed Instagram droëwors-making tutorial has left meat lovers impressed, with many calling it a masterclass in preparing one of Mzansi’s most-loved snacks.

A content creator proudly showed off his food creations. Image: @lemmermade

Source: Instagram

The video, which was shared on Instagram on 11 January 2026, showcased the step-by-step process of making traditional snap droëwors from scratch. The man began by preparing the meat, using 3kg of lean beef and 300g of beef fat.

The meat was carefully cut into cubes, small enough for a compact meat grinder to handle. To ensure a clean grind later on, the cubed meat was placed in the freezer for about an hour to prevent smearing and keep the texture just right.

While the meat chills, 12 grams of black pepper was ground finely, followed by 10 grams of coriander and four cloves that have been toasted in a pan to release their aroma. These spices were combined with 30 grams of salt and a half a teaspoon of nutmeg.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A wet mixture consisting of 125 ml of brown vinegar, 25 ml of brandy and wine is then prepared to add acidity to the spice blend. Once combined, the wet and dry ingredients were introduced to the meat once it comes out of the freezer.

After about an hour, Instagram user @lemmermade ground the semi-frozen meat using a 10mm blade, ensuring the mince is not compacted. The spice and liquid mixture was then added to the meat and gently mixed using a fork to keep the texture loose. The mixture was placed back into the fridge for a few hours, allowing the flavours to develop properly.

Shaping and drying droëwors to perfection

When it was time to shape the sausage, the seasoned meat was stuffed into either collagen or sheep casings. The thinner the wors, the more evenly it dries. Small air pockets are popped to prevent spoilage, and the sausages are carefully hung inside a biltong box.

The drying process takes about four to five days, where the wors slowly dries, transforming from fresh sausage into the firm, flavour-packed snack South Africans know and love. Once ready, the ends are trimmed, and the droëwors is ready to eat.

Watch the Instagram video below:

@_supreme_leader_24 said:

“As a South African living in Switzerland, I will be trying this. I make my own biltong in a box. Would this process work with distilled white vinegar? I can't seem to find brown vinegar."

@simonllewellyn commented:

“Would love to see your version for making biltong. Apologies if I'm behind the curve.”

@bakermansyd highlighted:

“Man, this looks good! Such attention to detail. And toasting the spices before grinding will make all the difference. would so love to try a stick of those!”

@barrymore.beckley commented:

“Tell me more about your biltong box? Does it have a fan and heating system built in?

"I've been using a cardboard moving box with a blower fan, and it takes four days for my biltong to be dry the way I want it.”

@urbanrootssa said:

“Is it really that easy to make? Why am I paying R429/kg for droëwors? Thanks for sharing”

The man behind the snap droëwors tutorial had a milkshake. Image: @lemmermade

Source: Instagram

3 more recipes making waves in Mzansi kitchens

Source: Briefly News