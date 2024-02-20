A young lady took to social media to showcase how long it took for her to get her laundry done at a student accommodation

In the video, the stunner can be seen standing in a queue along with her fellow schoolmates

People reacted to the clip of the lady as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts on the subject

A hilarious video of university students standing in the laundry room until 2 am has amused many online users while others raised an eye for concern on the clip.

University students standing in a queue awaiting their turn to wash their clothing in the laundry room, shares TikTok video. Image: @jamieleebadazz

Source: TikTok

Pupils standing in the laundry room

The video shared by @jamieleebadazz on TikTok shows the young ladies standing in boredom as they await their turn. The woman revealed that one could stand in the queue until 2 am. The clip amused many people on social media and gathered over 78K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps reacts to the video

The clip entertained many online users as they rushed to the comments in laughter while others shared their own experiences.

Wandile said:

"I did laundry until 5 am one time, and I was happy people be using the machines and dryers EVERYDAY dawg like ??? hebathong."

Nozi Khwela shared:

"I took my laundry home for 6 years in uni I'm 30 years old now, working in a different province, and I still do."

Lisakanya Venna added:

"I gave up. I'm now doing my laundry by hand, as painful as it is, but it is worth it."

Simmi poked fun at the students, saying:

"So are you keeping guard, or the laundry room is too far?"

Lorcia Gray wrote:

"Them contemplating their life choices and if it’s really worth it."

TikTok video exposes poor student accommodation in KwaZulu-Natal

Briefly News previously reported on a video of a res in KwaZulu-Natal that went viral on social media, and people are not impressed with the architectural design.

@lungilezoshow shared a video on TikTok; in the clip, one can see a wooden table with Shoprite plastic on the table and one piece of totile paper. Pictures were on the wall in that same area, and the ceiling looked undone. As the video progresses, @lungilezoshow showcases the different rooms with various mattresses and wooden tables.

