A video showing a kitchen in a state of dirt and disaster has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok video revealed the reality of living and sharing a kitchen at university accommodation

While some people could relate, the video left many viewers in disbelief of how messy the kitchen was

A South African student took to social media to share her dismay and disgust at the state of her student accommodation's kitchen.

Woman shows the reality of res kitchen

TikTok user @lifeofbaymee posted a video showing the reality of living and sharing a kitchen at university accommodation.

The video shows the kitchen in a complete mess, with dirty dishes in a filthy sink, breadcrumbs left all over the toaster, pans and cooking utensils left all over the counters, and dirt and takeaway boxes on the floor.

"The truth is your uni kitchen isn’t always going to be clean 24/7 but don't worry, there are good days lol," @lifeofbaymee captioned the post.

Kitchen mess leaves SA stressed

The video left many netizens gobsmacked as they reacted with comments expressing shock and disgust at how messy students left the kitchen.

heaven sent said:

"Lol, I usually clean everything and leave notes. And when they mess it up again I take pictures to report people and request for them to be removed."

shann wrote:

"The way I'd cry I wouldn't be able to handle this."

Ndina commented:

"I will never step foot in such a kitchen, the way it gave me chills just by looking ."

said:

"The kitchen is so beautiful it doesn't deserve this ."

replied:

"Some people act like they don't gaht home training ."

Johannesburg woman bids farewell to res of 4 years

In another story, Briefly News reported that a newly qualified optometrist posted a TikTok video of herself moving out of res for the last time.

Aphelele Zondi posted a video of herself looking around the res room she had called a home away from home for four years during her optometry studies at the University of Johannesburg.

Aphelele packs away the last few of her belongings before bidding farewell to the space.

