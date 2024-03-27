A Mzansi woman suffered more than just a regular wardrobe malfunction during a recent outing to the club

She shared a TikTok video showing her injured foot after wearing an uncomfortable air of high heels

The video sparked humour and banter as netizens felt her pain and joked about her wearing a sneaker from the same shoe brand as the high-heel

A woman blamed her Steven Madden high-heels for landing her in hospital. Image: @just_mow

A South African woman shared a hilarious TikTok video documenting how a pair of Steve Madden high heels landed her in hospital.

Woman goes from Konka to the emergency room

A video shows a young woman, @just_mow, lying in a hospital bed as she shows her swollen foot before switching to another clip of her looking gorgeous in a racy black outfit and the high heels in question outside the popular Soweto club, Konka.

The video ends with her wearing an orthopaedic moon boot in her hospital bed.

Watch the video below:

According to Premier Foot, the prolonged wear of high heels is linked to a long list of foot injuries, like fractures, bunions, and sprains.

Mzansi reacts to woman's high-heel dilemma

Mzansi netizens responded with funny comments to the woman's unpleasant experience.

Others noticed how she wore a Steve Madden sneaker while in the hospital and teased her about her loyalty to the brand despite her injury.

Zamile said:

"Bomuhle ke kodwa ❤️ unomona Steve."

Zhazhi Jele asked:

"Girl is that a Steve Madden shoe while you are in hospital as well? "

Goitsi-One M. said:

"Any heel or shoe can twist your ankle guys nna this Steve Madden talk is making me tired … don’t @ me I’m just communicating my experience."

ladyDi commented:

"Add gel insoles into all Steve Madden shoes."

Pisces‍♀️ said:

"Steve Madden shoes are sore."

Mpumelelo commented:

"Give the bill to Steve Madden."

MaMsuthu_1 commented:

"Not the Steve Madden sneaker making an appearance ."

AllySibiya wrote:

"Did the doctor confirm it's the shoe that did this?"

Shama PK Masina replied:

"I can relate angilifuni nalangihambe khona."

Woman lands in hospital after drinking energy drinks

With life so fast-paced and marketing swaying people, energy drinks have become a daily for many people.

TikTok user @missy_cam_m shared a video in which she showed picture flashes of her hospital journey, along with a snap of the drink that allegedly put her there.

