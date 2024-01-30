A young woman saw stream water and decided to drink because she thought they were clean and healthy

To her surprise, she fell sick because of it and had to rush to the nearest hospital where she could be treated

The inline community reacted to her actions, with many asking her why she would drink from the stream but also wished her a speedy recovery

A woman ended up in hospital after drinking stream water. Images: @makhumalomalipale

One woman thought drinking water from a stream was healthy. To her surprise, she ended up in hospital.

@makhumalomalipale shared a TikTok post showing herself in hospital after drinking the water.

She also captured herself drinking from the stream. The water looked very clear in the video.

"Let me drink spring water l, it’s healthy, I thoughtngisho ngiphuza ubulongwe bezinkomo" ( I said that drinking cow's poop)

The woman drank from the stream and ended up in a hospital

Watch the surprising TikTok video below:

TikTokkers wished the woman well

National Park Services warned against drinking stream water. According to the report, stream water can still be filled with bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can result in waterborne diseases, such as cryptosporidiosis or giardiasis.

The online community commented on the clip with tongue and chic, many were surprised at the fact that she drank the water, but they also wished the lady a speedy recovery.

@Lyra hilariously said:

"Chesa National Geographic. You good?"

@Tk1245 joked:

"Bear grills "

@Bongi Mzileni-Manana brought a light note:

"Ndiyakujaja lovey ngeke, I hope you are feeling better." (I'm judging you, lovey, never)

@snapp was stunned:

"Yoh "

@Zecorna was in disbelief:

"Haysana Xolo uberyt ❤️" (Yho, sorry, get well)

@Ntandokazi_Mthethwa was surprised:

"Ma’am??!!!!!!!!!!! "

@Ntandokazi_Mthethwa wished well:

"Speedy recovery tho "

