Pregnant women went viral after fetching buckets of water at Seshego Hospital

The women were in pain and revealed that the water was to be used to bath, drink and use the toilet

Limpopo's Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, visited the hospital and said the area is experiencing a water problem

South Africans were furious after discovering that Seshego Hospital's pregnant patients had to carry water on their heads. Images: Stefan Heunis/AFP via Getty Images and JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

Seshego Hospital caused outrage when pictures of pregnant women carrying buckets of water went viral. The women were reportedly made to fetch water to flush and drink amid a water outage in Polokwane. South Africans lashed out at the government for these human rights violations and demanded action.

Pregnant women carry water in viral photos

According to a tweet by @Miz_Ruraltarain on X, formerly Twitter, The patients were spotted carrying buckets of water, allegedly used for ablution facilities and drinking. The women are allegedly in pain and are forced to carry the water because municipal toilets are not fixed. In the pictures, three pregnant women are shown balancing buckets of water on their heads as they walk back to the hospital. It's unclear where the women fetched the water. View the tweet here.

Ramathuba visited Seshego Hospital

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba visited the hospital following public outrage. Ramathuba pointed out a water crisis in Seshego, and disruptions occur when the municipality pumps water. She added that the municipality has been assisting by developing an alternative system by bringing five water tanks every morning.

Mzansi angry at government

South Africans lashed out at the government and criticised the Polokwane Municipality, accusing them of abusing patients.

Herbert McQuinn wrote:

“The ANC has just spent millions buying cars for traditional leaders while there is untold suffering in the province. A worrying kind of prioritisation.”

TransIsBeautiful added:

“This is very tragic and unconstitutionally dehumanising for these poor women. Meanwhile, our leaders are living their best lives in their mansions.”

Map 2 was worried.

“What route is RSA taking? They wonder why some within us miss the 12948 gang. I wonder what the county will look like in 50 years if the ANC remains at the helm?”

