Limpopo's MEC of Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, criticised African politicians for getting medical treatment in other countries

Speaking at the Africa Health Indaba, she called on them to attend to the crippling health systems in their own nations

Netizens agreed with her and were happy that she spoke her mind with bravery

Dr Phophi Ramathuba pulled no punches when she slammed African politicians for seeking medical help in other countries. Images: Limpopo Department of Health (Bophelong)

South Africans clapped for Limpopo's Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, for slamming African political leaders seeking medical help outside their countries.

She scolded them and told them to focus on fixing their countries' collapsing health systems. Netizens applauded her and said that a politician is making sense for once.

Phophi Ramathuba roasts African politicians

Ramathuba commented as a panellist at the Africa Health Indaba, which is taking place in Midrand in Eurhuleni. She roasted political leaders at the Indaba for opting out of their countries to get help for their medical conditions. Dr Phophi Ramathuba added that politicians use taxpayers' money to get five-star treatment in hospitals in countries like Turkey and Singapore.

She further said that the politicians should die in their own countries and hospitals. She mentioned that no politician should consult in another country.

Ramathuba also remarked that the healthcare system in Africa is not designed for Africans. According to Times LIVE, Ramathuba said that moving from villages to urban areas created healthcare problems.

She lamented that her province's health system is buckling under the pressure of sharing borders with Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique. She observed that a lack of collaboration with countries in the Southern African Democratic Countries (SADC) region is making matters worse.

South Africans clap for Ramathuba

Netizens on supported her statements.

Marvin Gumbura said:

“Phophi should be protected at all costs. ZANU PF will label her a sell-out for stating the obvious truth.”

AnneThornton added:

“Finally, someone says something.”

Mirriam remarked:

“True. They are selfish, while masses are suffering, and that is xenophobic?”

Oldmarcus Nembahe wrote:

“This one, she’s always spitting facts.”

Musa Radebe advised:

“The MEC must table a bill in Parliament to prevent the abuse of systems they are not using.”

