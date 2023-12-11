A Twitter post goes viral, revealing a touching scene of a patient at Far East Rand hospital getting married in his hospital bed

The post narrates the hospital's exceptional gesture, allowing the wedding ceremony to take place in the ward, highlighting the compassion and flexibility

While some Mzansi residents questioned the urgency of the wedding, others celebrated the hospital's extraordinary act

In a world often filled with challenges and uncertainties, a heartwarming Twitter post has emerged, shedding light on the extraordinary lengths that Far East Rand hospital staff went to make a patient's wedding day special.

The tweet, posted by an observer, captures a poignant moment as a patient, admitted to the hospital, ties the knot in his hospital bed.

Man gets married in hospital bed

The viral post narrates the touching story of a patient at Far East Rand hospital who was supposed to get married that day. Despite the hospitalisation, the staff, in a remarkable gesture, allowed the family, a pastor, and the bride to proceed with the wedding ceremony right there in the hospital ward. The act not only showcases the compassion of the hospital staff but also underscores the belief that love knows no bounds, even in the confines of a hospital.

The hospital's flexibility and empathy shine through as they facilitate the wedding in the ward, creating a memorable and warm setting for the couple. The Far East Rand hospital staff's commitment to ensuring that the patient experiences this significant life event despite his health challenges is a testament to the power of human connection and kindness.

Mzansi has mixed emotions

As the post circulated on social media, Mzansi peeps expressed a range of emotions. Some questioned the urgency of having the wedding in the hospital, while others celebrated the Far East Rand hospital staff's exceptional act. The situation sparked a dialogue about the unexpected places where love can bloom and the significance of compassionate gestures, especially in challenging times.

@vusiwealthsmith wanted to know:

“Just how rich is this man? The marriage was so important that it couldn’t be delayed…”

@Nonhlanhla_12 had mixed feelings:

“Congratulations to them Manje, why is the groom on his phone? he was inviting more people?”

@wgodfrey32 asked:

“Great gesture indeed, but what's the rush for.”

@Mazazi4 said:

“Why is he on the phone all the time ?”

Elderly couple who’ve been together for 40 years weds in hospital after groom was diagnosed with cancer

In related news, Briefly News reported that an elderly couple from the United Kingdom decided to get married after being together for 40 years and with the man in a life-threatening condition.

Keith Turner, 86, and 83-year-old Rita Trickett were assisted by the hospital staff in organising a small wedding after learning that the man had terminal cancer. According to Daily Mirror, Keith's condition got worse, and he was admitted to hospital a week before the nuptials.

