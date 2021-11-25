Keith Turner felt it was right to finally ask his lover to marry him after he discovered he was suffering from terminal cancer

The groom had been admitted to hospital for a week before the wedding took place and the staff helped them arrange everything

The 86-year-old wanted to get off treatment after the wedding and his bride chose to support him

An elderly couple from the United Kingdom decided to get married after being together for 40 years and with the man in a life-threatening condition.

Keith and Rita were assisted by hospital staff in planning their big day. Photo: Raymonds Press/Daily Mirror.

Keith Turner, 86, and 83-year-old Rita Trickett were assisted by the hospital staff in organising a small wedding after learning that the man had terminal cancer. According to Daily Mirror, Keith's condition got worse, and he was admitted to hospital a week before the nuptials.

The nurses helped get a cake for the event and found a pinhole flower for Keith and a lovely bouquet for Rita. The ceremony took place in a ward, with some of the staff joining the couple to celebrate their big day.

Why marry now?

According to Keith, after becoming more ill, he thought it was right to finally get married to Rita, and when he asked, she said "yes". Keith, who was diagnosed with mesothelioma, suffered a bleed that made his condition worse.

After suffering a stroke, Rita was also a patient at the hospital but fortunately felt better and was discharged. The two started dating after Keith's wife, who was Rita's best friend, died of cancer, which led to the two becoming close.

Keith also asked that he be taken off his treatment after completing the wedding, something with Rita has agreed to support him.

