Emmanuel Laguma brought the Daystar University graduation to a standstill after proposing to his girlfriend, Esther Makau

Jase Mwangi, the photographer who captured the moment, said Makua had no idea her boyfriend would propose, leaving her in tears

She said yes to Laguma’s romantic proposal, and her mother and siblings witnessed the unforgettable moment

A romantic young man caused a standstill after proposing to his girlfriend during their graduation.

Emmanuel Laguma proposed to Esther Makau during their graduation from Daystar University. Photos: Jase Mwangi.

Emmanuel Laguma caught his girlfriend Esther Makau by surprise when he went down on one knee and popped the big question during Daystar University’s graduation ceremony on Friday, November 12.

Surprise proposal

Exclusively speaking to Briefly News, Jase Mwangi, the photographer who captured the heart-warming moment, divulged that Makau had no idea that Laguma would propose at the graduation ceremony held at the main campus in Athi River.

“Emmanuel was my main client as he hired me to cover the graduation. Unknown to his girlfriend, he planned on asking for her hand in marriage,” he said.

Mwangi said that only he knew of Laguma’s plan, which he executed as they exited the graduation square.

Family witness proposal

“I took several photos of them before asking them to remove the gowns,” he recalled.

When Makau turned round after removing her gown, she was shocked to find Laguma down on one knee.

Mwangi further stated that Makau’s mother and siblings witnessed her romantic engagement. However, Laguma’s parents could not make it to the graduation as he hails from Uganda.

“She was shocked as she did not expect him to propose that soon. She kept looking at her mother,” he said.

Makau said yes, and photos captured by Mwangi depicted her shedding tears of joy.

“Her mother was really happy. The people were initially confused by what was happening but once they figured it out, they cheered for the couple,” said Mwangi, an alumnus of the institution.

